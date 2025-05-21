Graphitic Energy and Technip Energies Form Collaboration to Scale Clean Hydrogen Technology

SAN ANTONIO, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graphitic Energy (“Graphitic”), formerly known as C-Zero, has entered into a strategic collaboration with the Claremont office of Technip Energies USA to jointly develop and deploy Graphitic’s innovative methane pyrolysis technology. This innovative process utilizes natural gas to produce clean hydrogen and graphite, a crystalline form of carbon used in batteries, lubricants, refractories, and high-temperature industrial processes. The agreement between Technip Energies and Graphitic includes funding dedicated to testing campaigns to support technology advancement. Later this year, the two companies also plan to enter into a licensing collaboration agreement to accelerate the deployment of Graphitic’s technology around the world.

Graphitic Energy's groundbreaking methane pyrolysis technology enables the production of clean hydrogen and solid carbon with no direct CO 2 emissions. The process is low-electricity-intensive and can be scaled to produce 100,000 metric tons of hydrogen per year in a single process train. The collaboration will leverage Technip Energies’ leading positions in hydrogen generation and fluidized bed technology.

"Technip Energies is excited to enter into this cooperation with Graphitic Energy and bring forward our recognized hydrogen production experience and fluidized bed expertise to standardize plants globally for the production of hydrogen and synthetic graphite with minimal direct CO 2 emissions. The standardized designs will allow for lower pre-investment costs, accelerated implementation time, high predictability on project economics, and reduced overall capital costs. This cooperation underscores Technip Energies' commitment to delivering sustainable, innovative, cost-effective low-carbon solutions, strengthening our technology portfolio,” said Mario Tommaselli, Senior Vice President Gas & Low Carbon Energies at Technip Energies.

Unlike other low-carbon hydrogen production paths, Graphitic’s process economics do not require government subsidies to be cost-competitive, and the company can profitably deliver both hydrogen and graphite at current market prices. In addition, the company’s technology can be sited anywhere natural gas or LNG are available, without the need to source renewable electricity or perform geological CO 2 sequestration.

"Graphitic's technology enables the production of two critical products from natural gas. We've taken it from an idea, through the lab scale, and into a large pilot generating tonnes of graphitic material. Collaborating with Technip Energies will enable us to get to market faster and provide interested parties with high-quality engineering packages,” said Graphitic’s Co-Founder and CEO Zach Jones.

In March 2025, Graphitic commissioned its pilot plant in San Antonio, TX. This state-of-the-art facility is capable of producing several hundred kilograms of hydrogen and up to 1,000 kg of solid carbon per day, with continuous 24/7 operations. It is expected to operate through the end of 2025. The company’s pilot is supported by a recent $15 million extension of its series A funding, bringing its total investment to over $65 million.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a global technology and engineering powerhouse. With leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen, ethylene, sustainable chemistry, and CO 2 management, we are contributing to the development of critical markets such as energy, energy derivatives, decarbonization, and circularity. Our complementary business segments, Technology, Products and Services (TPS) and Project Delivery, turn innovation into scalable and industrial reality.

Through collaboration and excellence in execution, our 17,000+ employees across 34 countries are fully committed to bridging prosperity with sustainability for a world designed to last.

Technip Energies generated revenues of €6.9 billion in 2024 and is listed on Euronext Paris. The Company also has American Depositary Receipts trading over the counter.

For further information: www.ten.com

About Graphitic Energy

Headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA with plant operations in San Antonio, TX, Graphitic Energy has developed a novel methane pyrolysis process for sustainably using natural gas to produce hydrogen and graphite. This delivers low-cost, clean hydrogen alongside high-value, graphitic carbon. Unlike current hydrogen generation technologies, Graphitic’s process converts abundant natural gas into hydrogen and solid carbon with virtually no direct CO 2 emissions. The company has raised over $65 million from investors including Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Energy Capital Ventures, Trafigura, SK Gas, Eni, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, ENGIE, and AP Ventures.

For more information, visit www.graphitic.com

Contact Information:

Sydney Bartone, Business Development Manager

Sydney.bartone@graphitic.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/92634266-17b9-442c-a832-6dc1f35868e6