North Pacific Green Corridor Consortium Announces David Molinski as Executive Director

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Pacific Green Corridor Consortium (NPGCC), established to decarbonize and enhance the resilience of the trade corridor between Canada, Japan and South Korea, has announced David Molinski as Executive Director. David will lead NPGCC’s efforts to reduce emissions, improve energy efficiency, and strengthen the trade corridor connecting the three countries.

With over 30 years of experience in government and the energy and cleantech sectors, David’s career includes roles as Assistant Deputy Minister of the Oil and Gas Division at the Government of British Columbia’s Ministry of Energy, Low-Carbon Solutions, and as the Founding CEO of CO2 Lock Corporation, where he developed carbon mineralization and storage solutions.

“The North Pacific Green Corridor Consortium is focused on fostering collaboration to decarbonize and strengthen trade connections between Canada, Japan, and South Korea,” said François Bélanger, Chair of the NPGCC Board. “David’s expertise in the energy and cleantech sectors makes him well-suited to lead these efforts and guide the consortium toward achieving its goals.”





Under David’s leadership, the NPGCC intends to advance priority infrastructure projects that optimize energy efficiency, reduce emissions, and enhance supply chain resilience. This involves collaborating with stakeholders across the trade corridor, including commodity producers, transportation providers, marine operators, and technology innovators, to develop scalable solutions for a more sustainable and resilient network.

“Global trade is facing a critical juncture, and we have an opportunity to make real, meaningful change,” said David Molinski, Executive Director of the NPGCC. “By collaborating with industry leaders, policymakers and Indigenous communities across the terrestrial and marine supply chain, we intend to find and deliver innovative solutions that have the potential to reduce emissions and bolster trade resilience for a greener and stronger future for international trade.”

For more information visit www.northpacificgreencorridor.org .

About the NPGCC

The North Pacific Green Corridor Consortium (NPGCC) is a Canadian not-for-profit organization committed to decarbonizing the supply chain and strengthening the trade corridor between Canada, Japan, and South Korea. Initiated in June 2023 at the G7 Transport Ministers’ Summit in Japan, NPGCC was created to foster global collaboration and advance innovative solutions for building a more sustainable and resilient trade corridor.

NPGCC intends to focus on key priority projects and infrastructure to optimize energy efficiency, reduce emissions, and ensure supply chain resilience and security. Its membership encompasses a diverse group of stakeholders, including bulk commodity producers, railway and intermodal transportation providers, marine vessel owners and operators, port authorities, and technology providers. Current NPGCC members include: CN, Mitsubishi Canada Ltd, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, NYK Bulk & Projects Carriers, Oldendorff Carriers, Price Rupert Port Authority, Teck Resources Ltd, Trigon Pacific Terminals, and Vancouver Fraser Port Authority.

The NPGCC’s Board of Directors include: François Bélanger, Chair of the Board (CN), Michael Lagowski (Mitsubishi Canada Ltd), Linda Kongerslev (Oldendorff Carriers), Tatsuhiko Asami (NYK Bulk & Projects Carriers), Ian Anderson (Teck Resources Ltd) and Robert Booker (Trigon Pacific Terminals).

NPGCC invites stakeholders across industries to join the consortium and contribute to connecting Canada, Japan and South Korea through collaborative efforts and innovative solutions.

