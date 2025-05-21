Incora Announces Michael Turner as New Chief Financial Officer

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incora, a leading global provider of innovative supply chain management solutions in the aerospace, defense and industrial sectors, is excited to announce that Michael Turner is joining Incora as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 2, 2025. Michael will lead the global finance organization, including planning, operational finance, treasury, tax and investor relations.

Said Michael, “I’m thrilled to join Incora at such a pivotal and transformative time for the business. The Company’s strong value proposition, centered on delivering innovative supply chain solutions, is unmatched in the industry. With a clear focus on operational excellence and strategic growth, this is an exciting opportunity to be part of a talented executive team driving the next chapter of Incora’s success.”

Michael brings more than 20 years of experience as a finance executive, including previous Chief Financial Officer roles at both public and private companies. He most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Vibrantz Technologies. Prior to that, he was the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at the publicly traded 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD). Previously, Michael also served as Chief Financial Officer at Innovative Chemical Products and Global Business Unit Chief Financial Officer at Albemarle for the Company’s Bromine and Catalyst business units.

“As a proven Chief Financial Officer, Michael brings unique experience to the executive team,” said David Coleal, Chief Executive Officer of Incora. “We believe his expertise and leadership will be instrumental in driving growth and generating financial results to create long-term value for our customers, employees and owners. I speak on behalf of the entire leadership team when I say we’re so pleased to welcome him to Incora and are excited to work with him.”

“We’d also like to thank Ray Carney for his dedicated tenure as CFO,” continued Coleal. “He has been a critical member of Incora’s leadership team, and we wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

About Incora

Incora is a leading provider of comprehensive supply chain management services to the global aerospace and other industries. Beginning with a strong foundation in aerospace and defense, Incora also utilizes its supply chain expertise to serve industrial manufacturing, marine, pharmaceutical and beyond. Incora incorporates itself into customers’ businesses, managing all aspects of supply chain from procurement and inventory management to logistics and on-site customer services. The company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, with a global footprint that includes 68 locations in 17 countries and more than 3,800 employees. For more information, please visit incora.com.

Forward Looking and Cautionary Statements

Incora has included statements in this press release that constitute “forward-looking statements.” As a general matter, forward-looking statements are those focused on future or anticipated events or trends, expectations and beliefs including, among other things, Incora’s expectations with respect to the restructuring described herein. Such statements are intended to be identified by using words such as “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “will,” “project,” “plan” and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Any forward-looking statements are and will be based upon Incora’s then-current expectations, estimates and assumptions regarding future events and are applicable only as of the dates of such statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in this press release. Incora undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact

Jade Stephens

Marketing Manager

jstephens@incora.com

+44(0)1332886200

