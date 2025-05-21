Celeste Lajala Named Instructor of the Year by National Fitness Program, SilverSneakers, For Improving Senior Fitness in Hawaii

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SilverSneakers®, the nation’s leading fitness program for older adults, has named Celeste Lajala as its Instructor of the Year . A native Hawaiian and resident, Lajala receives recognition for her creative approach and dedication to inspire healthy aging through physical activity and community through her senior fitness classes.

A retired physician, Lajala is passionate about supporting fitness opportunities tailored to the senior population in her local community. As a fitness enthusiast herself, Lajala became a certified SilverSneakers instructor, bringing the program to the 24 Hour Fitness Hawaii Kai located in Honolulu. Since beginning her class with just two participants, she has now expanded the size to more than 120 regular attendees.

“Teaching SilverSneakers classes at 24 Hour Fitness has given me a renewed purpose and place to pursue my passion for bringing the benefits of fitness to older adults. This is not just a class I teach, it’s something I started to give my community a place to belong and feel empowered,” Lajala said. “I am grateful for this award because I know the nomination came from the support of my students. This award means so much because I would not have been selected for it without their support. My goal was to just encourage one senior, but realizing I’ve touched the lives of hundreds makes me forever grateful.”

Lajala’s efforts to encourage older adults to actively age go beyond just teaching fitness classes as she hosts monthly luncheons and potlucks as well as circulates newsletters containing information on previous and upcoming events. She strives to develop strong connections with participants to keep members engaged while addressing social isolation, which frequently impacts older adults, as studies show that one in three suffers from loneliness or isolation.

24 Hour Fitness Honolulu, SilverSneakers’ partner and the location where Lajala teaches her classes, also recognizes her achievement and honors her commitment to motivating older adults with fitness and community support. SilverSneakers maintains partnerships with more than 22,000 venues, including 24 Hour Fitness, to offer seniors instructor-led classes in accessible spaces where they can remain active and build healthier lifestyles while connecting with others. 24 Hour Fitness Hawaii Kai on Kalanianaole Hwy will host a celebratory event on June 17 at 11:30 a.m. HST to honor Lajala’s achievement.

“We’re thrilled for Celeste and honored to have her as one of our essential team members who is creating a healthier, happier world through fitness,” Maika Symmonds, General Manager of 24 Hour Fitness Hawaii Kai, said. “Her ability to guarantee each class member experiences a welcoming environment no matter their level of fitness is truly inspiring. She continues to evolve with the health industry by creating innovative and accessible ways for her students to exercise. Celeste demonstrates that when individuals focus on health as their top priority, their lives change profoundly.”

Since 2016, SilverSneakers has annually honored instructors who show commitment to older adult health and community building through their wellness support. Lajala received the Instructor of the Year award, while other finalists include Ashley Ciccarelli of Genesis Health Club in Lincoln, Nebraska; Carla Parson of FitMiss Dance Studio in Southfield, Michigan; Dan Braun of the Oshkosh Senior Center in Oshkosh, Wisconsin; and Sandra Stone of the Wellness Center Navicent Health in Macon, Georgia.

“Celeste, our 11,000 instructors around the country and our gym partners are the foundation of SilverSneakers” Caroline Khalil, president of Tivity Health said. “She brings the ‘Aloha Spirit’ to the gym and in every class, she teaches by establishing community, spreading enthusiasm and arriving at each session with compassion and inspiration. Her dedication to encouraging others to live healthier shines through.”

More than 18 million Americans can join SilverSneakers with no extra cost through Medicare Advantage. SilverSneakers provides a health and fitness program for older adults which includes strength training, aerobic workouts and flexibility exercises supported by instructors and promotes social interaction through group classes and community events. To check eligibility, visit SilverSneakers.com . For more information on becoming a SilverSneakers instructor, visit instructor.tivityhealth.com .

About SilverSneakers

SilverSneakers®, by Tivity Health, is the nation's leading community fitness program for Medicare eligible Americans. The program was founded in 1992 and is available to more than 18 million Americans through many Medicare Advantage plans, Medicare Supplement carriers, and group retiree plans. For more information, to check eligibility, enroll in the program or sign up for a SilverSneakers newsletter, go to silversneakers.com.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health® Inc. is a leading provider of healthy life-changing solutions, including SilverSneakers®, Burnalong®, Prime® Fitness and WholeHealth Living®. We help adults improve their health and support them on life's journey by providing access to in-person and virtual physical activity, social, and mental enrichment, condition-specific programming, as well as a full suite of physical medicine and integrative health services. We continue to enhance the way we direct members along their journey to better health by delivering an insights-driven, personalized, interactive experience. Our suite of services supports health plans, employers, hospital systems and others nationwide as they seek to reduce costs and create healthier communities. At Tivity Health, we deliver the resources needed to live healthier, happier, more connected lives. Learn more at www.tivityhealth.com .

About 24 Hour Fitness

For more than 40 years, 24 Hour Fitness has been dedicated to creating a healthier, happier world through fitness. 24 Hour Fitness offers welcoming and inclusive environments with thousands of square feet of premium strength and cardio equipment, turf zones, free weights, functional training areas, and more. Members can choose from a variety of options such as studio and cycle classes, personal training, and innovative digital and virtual offerings to help them keep their minds and bodies fit. For more information about 24 Hour Fitness and its programs, visit www.24hourfitness.com .

