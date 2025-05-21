Greece Construction Industry Report 2025: Output to Grow by 2.3% this Year, Supported by Investments in Transport, Electricity Infrastructure, and Increase in Building Permits - Forecast to 2029

Dublin, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Greece Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H1 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The analyst expects the construction industry in Greece to expand in real terms by 2.3% in 2025, supported by investments in the transport and electricity infrastructure projects, coupled with an increase in building permits issued.

According to the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT), the total number of building permits issued in the country grew by 14.8% year-on-year (YoY) in the first eleven months of 2024, with the total surface area of buildings for which permits were approved rising by 17.2% YoY, during the same period. Reflecting the positive momentum in the industry, the average construction production index in the country grew by 20.1% YoY in 2024, preceded by an overall annual growth of 9.4% in 2023, according to the ELSTAT.



The Greek construction industry is expected to register an annual average growth of 3.4% from 2026 to 2029, supported by public and private sector investments in the residential, and tourism sectors. In March 2025, the country's Interministerial Strategic Investments Committee approved three tourism projects worth EUR1.2 billion ($1.3 billion).

Of the total, EUR224 million ($244.1 million) will be invested by an Indian consulting company, GH Hotel and Tourism, for the construction of a luxury holiday villas in Evia, while EUR474 million ($516.5 million) will be invested by US-based real estate company, Hydra Rock Real Estate for the development of a luxury tourist resort in Ermioni, and EUR524 million ($570.9 million) will be invested by a Serbia travel agency company, Astakos Terminal International Commerce and Services, for the development of Platygialos Nautical and Industrial Port in Astakos.

Scope

Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in Greece, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



7 Appendix



