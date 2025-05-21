SKYX Collaborates with a $3 Billion Mix-Use Urban, Smart Home City Project in the Heart of Miami to Supply its Advanced Plug & Play Smart Home Platform Technologies for the Entire Smart City Project

The 63-Acre Mix-Use Urban Smart Home City in The Miami Little River District will include High- & Mid-Rise Buildings with over 5,700 Condos and Apartments including Workforce and Affordable Living, 350,000 SQF of Retail, 1.5 Million SQF of Green Walkways, Parks, Bike Paths, Shuttle Lanes, a New $35 Million Tri-Rail Station, and More

SKYX is Expected to Deploy Over 500,000 Units of its Advanced and Smart Home Plug & Play Platform Technologies and Products, including an AI Ecosystem. SKYX has Financial Backing from U.S. and Global Manufacturers to Support its Massive Product Deployment

The $3 Billion Project is Led by Prominent Developers SG Holdings, a Joint Venture between Swerdlow Group, SJM Partners, and Alben Duffie

The Architecture and Design of the Project is Led by World-Renowned Architectural Firm Arquitectonica

MIAMI, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) (“SKYX” or the “Company”), a highly disruptive smart home platform technology company with over 97 issued and pending patents globally and a growing portfolio of over 60 lighting and home décor websites, with a mission to make homes and buildings become smart, safe, and advanced as the new standard today announced a major collaboration with a $3 billion mixed-use smart city development in the Little River District in the heart of Miami. SKYX has financial backing from U.S. and Global manufacturers to support its massive product deployment.

SKYX is expected to deliver over 500,000 units of its advanced and plug & play smart home technologies. SKYX’s platform technologies make homes and buildings safer, smart, and advanced, while saving significant time and cost.

SKYX’s deployed products will include ceiling outlet receptacles, its all-in-one smart home platform technology, an AI ecosystem, and plug & play products including lighting, ceiling fans, recessed lights, EXIT signs, emergency lighting, downlights, and indoor/outdoor wall lighting among others.

Per developers’ commitment to an advanced smart and safe urban community, all homes will be provided with SKYX’s all-in-one smart home platform technology that will include smart and safety features such as WIFI and WIFI repeaters, voice, and app controls, a 911 emergency calling feature, speakers, room to room intercom, emergency light, safety night light, color changing light, smoke and CO detectors, thermostats, among other AI and smart home features. Developers will be providing free internet for all community apartments. The Miami Little River project will be the first of its kind in the State of Florida.

SKYX’s technologies offer long-term recurring revenue opportunities through upgrades, product interchangeability, monitoring services, subscriptions, and platform-wide integrations for future developments.

The groundbreaking 63-acre urban revitalization project will be one of the largest housing and smart home initiatives in Miami’s history and will offer the 2,400 affordable apartments services, technology and amenities usually offered in high-end projects. The project is led by prominent developers SG Holdings, a joint venture comprised of the Swerdlow Group, SJM Partners and Alben Duffie, the team that has just delivered the 1.5 million sq. ft. Sawyer Walk project in Miami’s Overtown area.

The Urban Mixed-Use Smart Home Development will Contain High- & Mid-Rise Buildings and Housing and Will Include:

Over 5,700 residential units, including workforce and affordable housing

350,000 square feet of retail and commercial space including major and national retailers, a major supermarket, big box retail, restaurants, offices, convenience stores, food and beverage options, and more

1.5 million square feet of green walkways, parks, bike paths, and shuttle lanes

A new $35 million Tri-Rail station

250,000+ square feet of publicly accessible green space

Amenities including fitness centers, pools, computer labs, among others





Michael Swerdlow, Founder and CEO of Swerdlow Group and lead partner in SG Holdings, said, “Our $3 billion mixed-use development is set to redefine the urban landscape of Miami. To support that vision, we are integrating safe, advanced, and intelligent technologies—like SKYX’s innovative plug-and-play smart home platform—across our buildings and residences. These technologies will deliver meaningful value to our homeowners and the broader community.”

Stephen Garchik, Founder of SJM Partners, and a principal partner in SG Holdings, said, “Our 63-acre mixed-use development is designed to be a model for the future of smart urban living—safe, connected, and forward-thinking. We are looking forward to incorporating SKYX’s game-changing technologies, which will add significant value to our project, while enhancing safety, functionality, and overall experience of our buildings and homes and for the entire community.”

Rani Kohen, Founder, Inventor and Executive Chairman of SKYX Platforms Corp., said, “We are proud to collaborate on a Miami urban mixed-use smart city project of this magnitude in the heart of the city. Our advanced plug & play smart platform was designed to support the next generation of urban developments, and we look forward to the opportunity to contribute to a connected, safer, and more efficient living environment.”

Khadija Mustafa, Global AI and Sales Leader at Microsoft and Senior Technology Advisor to SKYX, added: “This Miami groundbreaking smart city project marks the start of a new era in intelligent living. While phones and cars have leapt ahead, the building socket has been left behind — until now. SKYX is laying the infrastructure to not just connect homes, hotels, and communities, but to unlock a gateway for AI-enabled services that will redefine how we live, work, and connect.”

