Dennis Wise Joins Sports.com as Founding Ambassador

LONDON, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports.com, the global destination for immersive sports media and live fan engagement, is proud to announce the appointment of Dennis Wise as a Founding Ambassador. Wise joins an elite ambassadorial team that includes former QPR and Millwall star Marc Bircham, actor and director Tamer Hassan, and military adventurer and TV personality Ant Middleton.

Dennis Wise is one of English football’s most respected figures, both on and off the pitch. Over the course of a 21-year playing career, he earned 21 caps for England, captained Chelsea FC during its golden era, and won seven major trophies including the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup and three FA Cups.

Following retirement, Wise’s career flourished in leadership roles across football management and global development. As Chief Executive Officer and Board Member of Como 1907, he masterminded the Italian club’s historic rise from Serie D to Serie A, securing three promotions and signing global talents such as Cesc Fàbregas and Thierry Henry to the project. He is also a key figure on the FIFA Academic Board and has led youth development programs through Garuda Select, nurturing future international players from Indonesia and Africa.

Matthew McGahan, Chairman and CEO of Sports.com, said:

“Dennis is a transformative figure in world football. His achievements span top-flight competition, executive leadership, international development, and mentorship. As a Founding Ambassador, he brings credibility, vision, and an unrelenting drive to help shape Sports.com into the future of sports media and fan interaction.”

Dennis Wise commented:

“Sports.com is building something very special—bringing fans closer to the action, innovating the media experience, and supporting grassroots talent along the way. I’m delighted to join the founding team and help shape its global journey.”

Marc Bircham, Director of Lottery.com and Head of Acquisitions for Sports.com, added:

“I’ve known Dennis for decades—first as a fierce competitor on the pitch, then as a colleague and friend off it. Playing against him was always a challenge; he was one of the most formidable midfielders in British football. Since then, we’ve worked on several projects together, and one thing’s always been true: wherever Dennis goes, success follows. He brings intensity, intelligence, and an incredible instinct for winning. We’re excited to build a long-term relationship with him as Sports.com continues to grow—and to tap into his years of football experience and what is now clearly a sharp eye for entrepreneurial ventures. We’re also looking forward to seeing him take part in Soccerex’s next major exhibition in Miami this November.”

This appointment reinforces Sports.com’s commitment to bridging elite sport, digital innovation, and global fan culture. With Dennis Wise on board, Sports.com continues to accelerate its mission to become the home of next-generation sports entertainment.

About Sports.com

Sports.com is a multi-channel sports entertainment platform transforming how fans engage with their favourite sports, teams, and athletes. From live streaming and behind-the-scenes content to virtual events and exclusive partnerships, Sports.com delivers high-impact experiences across the globe.

About Lottery.com

The Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY, LTRYW) family of brands — including Sports.com, Tinbu, and WinTogether, is a unified ecosystem that integrates gaming, entertainment, and sports.



