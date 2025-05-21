German Facility Management Market Outlook Report to 2030 | Second Largest Facility Management Market in Europe with Promising Growth Ahead

Dublin, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Facility Management Market, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Germany is the second-largest facility management (FM) market in Europe (after the United Kingdom) and has been one of the fastest-growing markets. Although its revenue growth has stuttered recently, it will present strong opportunities for incumbent suppliers and attract new entrants from outside the country.



Single-service delivery models dominate the German facility management market (about 61% of revenue), but IFM and bundled services have considerably better growth prospects until 2030. Integrated facility management will have a compound annual growth rate of 7.2% and increase its share from 12.7% of facility management revenue in 2024 to 15.3% in 2030.



Despite the market's size and maturity, the private sector dominates facility management demand in Germany. The lack of momentum and the common use of in-house service delivery models in the public sector have limited the sector's interest in facility management.

The German facility management market's strong focus on cost has held back innovation and resulted in a market in which FM services are still somewhat basic in comparison to what is available in, for example, the Nordics, the United Kingdom, or the Netherlands.

Key Growth Opportunities:

Decarbonization and Net Zero

Customer Sector Alignment

User Experience and Hospitality Services

Supporting Customers' ESG Strategies

Workplace Technology and Analytics

Digital Transformation and AI for Facility Management

Remote FM Services

Healthy and Sustainable Buildings

Business Productivity and Organizational Resilience

Service Integration and IFM

Key Topics Covered:

Research Scope

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation by Service Type

Segmentation by Customer Sector

Segmentation by Contract Type

FM Service Spectrum by Contract Type

Growth Environment: Transformation in the German Facility Management Industry

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the German Facility Management Industry

Growth Environment

Key Findings and the CEO's 360-Degree Perspective

German FM Market in Numbers

German FM Market Segmentation

German FM Market Growth by Segment

5 Pillars of FM Transformation

German FM Market Trends

Predictions and Conclusions

Ecosystem in the German Facility Management Industry

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors by Service Background

Key Competitors by HQ Location/Parent Group Nationality

Competitive Outlook for FM in Germany

Revenue Market Share

Companies to Watch in 2025

Growth Generator in the German Facility Management Market

Summary of the German FM Market Growth Outlook

German FM Market Overview

Top 5 FM Developments, 2024-2030

Future FM Trends

German FM Universe: Total Addressable Market

German FM Universe: Benchmarking Key European Countries

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Contract Type

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Contract Type

Revenue by Service Type

Revenue Forecast by Service Type

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Service Type

Market Growth Outlook by Service Type

FM Market by Customer Sector

Revenue by Customer Sector

Revenue Forecast by Customer Sector

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Customer Sector

Market Growth Outlook by Customer Sector

