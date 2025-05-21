German Facility Management Market Outlook Report to 2030 | Second Largest Facility Management Market in Europe with Promising Growth Ahead

Dublin, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Facility Management Market, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Germany is the second-largest facility management (FM) market in Europe (after the United Kingdom) and has been one of the fastest-growing markets. Although its revenue growth has stuttered recently, it will present strong opportunities for incumbent suppliers and attract new entrants from outside the country.
Single-service delivery models dominate the German facility management market (about 61% of revenue), but IFM and bundled services have considerably better growth prospects until 2030. Integrated facility management will have a compound annual growth rate of 7.2% and increase its share from 12.7% of facility management revenue in 2024 to 15.3% in 2030.
Despite the market's size and maturity, the private sector dominates facility management demand in Germany. The lack of momentum and the common use of in-house service delivery models in the public sector have limited the sector's interest in facility management.
The German facility management market's strong focus on cost has held back innovation and resulted in a market in which FM services are still somewhat basic in comparison to what is available in, for example, the Nordics, the United Kingdom, or the Netherlands.
Key Growth Opportunities:
- Decarbonization and Net Zero
- Customer Sector Alignment
- User Experience and Hospitality Services
- Supporting Customers' ESG Strategies
- Workplace Technology and Analytics
- Digital Transformation and AI for Facility Management
- Remote FM Services
- Healthy and Sustainable Buildings
- Business Productivity and Organizational Resilience
- Service Integration and IFM
Key Topics Covered:
Research Scope
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation by Service Type
- Segmentation by Customer Sector
- Segmentation by Contract Type
- FM Service Spectrum by Contract Type
Growth Environment: Transformation in the German Facility Management Industry
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the German Facility Management Industry
Growth Environment
- Key Findings and the CEO's 360-Degree Perspective
- German FM Market in Numbers
- German FM Market Segmentation
- German FM Market Growth by Segment
- 5 Pillars of FM Transformation
- German FM Market Trends
- Predictions and Conclusions
Ecosystem in the German Facility Management Industry
- Competitive Environment
- Key Competitors by Service Background
- Key Competitors by HQ Location/Parent Group Nationality
- Competitive Outlook for FM in Germany
- Revenue Market Share
- Companies to Watch in 2025
Growth Generator in the German Facility Management Market
- Summary of the German FM Market Growth Outlook
- German FM Market Overview
- Top 5 FM Developments, 2024-2030
- Future FM Trends
- German FM Universe: Total Addressable Market
- German FM Universe: Benchmarking Key European Countries
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Contract Type
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Contract Type
- Revenue by Service Type
- Revenue Forecast by Service Type
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Service Type
- Market Growth Outlook by Service Type
- FM Market by Customer Sector
- Revenue by Customer Sector
- Revenue Forecast by Customer Sector
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Customer Sector
- Market Growth Outlook by Customer Sector
