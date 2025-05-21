Consumer Goods, Foodservice, and Packaging Market Landscape Report 2025: Should Foodservice Operators Make Health and Wellness a Strategic Priority?

Dublin, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industry Insights: Should Foodservice Operators Make Health and Wellness a Strategic Priority?" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is part of a series examining key trends and issues impacting the consumer landscape in consumer goods, foodservice, and packaging. It evaluates the importance of prioritizing health and wellness for foodservice operators in comparison with other strategic focuses.

Historically, health and wellness have been secondary in foodservice. However, increased discussions about ultra-processed foods, advancements in medicine such as GLP-1 drugs, and stricter public health regulations are prompting operators to enhance their menus. Despite this, trends like clean-label goods and personalized nutrition face challenges when transitioning from retail to foodservice environments.

While convenience and affordability are paramount for businesses and consumers, health and wellness should be embraced as a strategic priority in foodservice. This involves balancing clean-label nutrition with affordability and accessibility.

Over the next few years, consumers will expect greater transparency, and governments will implement stricter labeling laws concerning nutrition, ingredient sourcing, and allergens. The foodservice industry will adopt technologies like automation in food preparation, AI-driven menu personalization, and smart inventory management to improve efficiency and freshness.

In the long term, as GLP-1 medications and health awareness gain prominence, regulations and transparency standards will intensify. Clean-label innovation, clearer nutrition labeling, and responsible sourcing will become essential industry practices, reshaping the competitive landscape.

Gain a comprehensive understanding of the challenges and opportunities associated with addressing health and wellness trends in foodservice.

Acquire insights into how various foodservice channels are uniquely meeting health and wellness demands.

Explore how industry competitors are responding to health and wellness trends and identify remaining gaps in consumer demand to strategize effectively.

