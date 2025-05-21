Almond Ingredients Market Forecasts 2025-2030: Major Players like Barry Callebaut and Blue Diamond Growers Seek Opportunities in Expanding Almond Market

Dublin, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Almond Ingredients Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The almond ingredients market is projected to grow significantly, with a CAGR of 5.40%, reaching an estimated value of US$11.94 billion by 2030, up from US$9.18 billion in 2025.

This growth is driven by the increasing demand for almond-based products such as whole almonds, almond pieces, almond flour, paste, milk, oil, extract, and flavors, across various industries including food and cosmetics. Almond ingredients are particularly favored in the production of bakery and confectionary items, and the dairy industry is witnessing a significant uptake with plant-based alternatives popular among the vegan population.

Market Trends:

Growing Vegan Population: The rise in veganism is steering companies toward developing plant-based food products like almond milk and its derivatives such as cheese, butter, ice cream, and yogurt.

Companies Featured

Barry Callebaut Group

Blue Diamond Growers

Borges Agricultural and Industrial Nuts

Olam International

ADM

Wonderful Company LLC

Treehouse California Almonds

Harris Woolf California Almonds

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc.

Royal Nut Company

Dohler GmbH

Bardakci Group

Almond Ingredients Market Segmentation: By Type:

Whole Almond

Almond Pieces

Almond Flour

Almond Paste

Almond Milk

Almond Oil

Almond Extract

Others

By Application:

Bakery and Confectionery

Dairy (milk substitute & ice creams and nut & seed butters)

Snacks and Cereals

Cosmetics

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 148 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $9.18 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.94 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global

