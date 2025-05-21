Almond Ingredients Market Forecasts 2025-2030: Major Players like Barry Callebaut and Blue Diamond Growers Seek Opportunities in Expanding Almond Market

Dublin, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Almond Ingredients Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The almond ingredients market is projected to grow significantly, with a CAGR of 5.40%, reaching an estimated value of US$11.94 billion by 2030, up from US$9.18 billion in 2025.
This growth is driven by the increasing demand for almond-based products such as whole almonds, almond pieces, almond flour, paste, milk, oil, extract, and flavors, across various industries including food and cosmetics. Almond ingredients are particularly favored in the production of bakery and confectionary items, and the dairy industry is witnessing a significant uptake with plant-based alternatives popular among the vegan population.
Market Trends:
- Growing Vegan Population: The rise in veganism is steering companies toward developing plant-based food products like almond milk and its derivatives such as cheese, butter, ice cream, and yogurt.
- Demand for Gluten-Free Products: A surge in the demand for gluten-free snacks and baked goods is further bolstering the almond ingredient market's growth, as these items increasingly incorporate almond-derived ingredients.
- Asia Pacific Growth: The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience substantial growth, spurred by a consumer shift towards healthier food choices and the increasing popularity of gluten-free products.
Companies Featured
- Barry Callebaut Group
- Blue Diamond Growers
- Borges Agricultural and Industrial Nuts
- Olam International
- ADM
- Wonderful Company LLC
- Treehouse California Almonds
- Harris Woolf California Almonds
- John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc.
- Royal Nut Company
- Dohler GmbH
- Bardakci Group
Almond Ingredients Market Segmentation: By Type:
- Whole Almond
- Almond Pieces
- Almond Flour
- Almond Paste
- Almond Milk
- Almond Oil
- Almond Extract
- Others
By Application:
- Bakery and Confectionery
- Dairy (milk substitute & ice creams and nut & seed butters)
- Snacks and Cereals
- Cosmetics
- Others
By Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
