OTC Probiotics Supplement Market Forecasts Report 2025-2030: Consumer Shift Towards Innovative Probiotic Formats like Gummies and Powders

The global OTC probiotics supplement market is set to rise from $16.953 billion in 2025 to $27.029 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.78%. Driven by health awareness and the broadening scope of probiotic applications, North America leads, with rapid growth expected in Asia-Pacific. Notable players include DuPont and Danone. The market offers opportunities in innovative formats like gummies and a shift toward medical nutrition, essential for businesses strategizing market entry and expansion. Key insights cover growth projections, competitive strategies, and consumer trends.

Dublin, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "OTC Probiotics Supplement Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The OTC Probiotics Supplement Market, valued at US$16.953 billion in 2025, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.78%, reaching US$27.029 billion by 2030.

This growth is driven by rising health awareness and expanding applications for probiotics. Developed countries like the United States and Germany show a favorable trend toward medical nutrition, emphasizing immunity and mental health, thereby propelling market expansion. The easy availability and convenience of OTC probiotics also contribute significantly to this growth.

Market Trends:

  • Expanding Applications: With increasing R&D, the potential applications of probiotics are expected to broaden. This will create growth opportunities as OTC probiotics could replace other pharmaceutical agents.
  • Innovative Formats: There's a rising demand for convenient probiotic delivery formats such as gummies and chewables, indicating a shift toward user-friendly options.
  • Asia-Pacific Growth: This region will likely see rapid growth due to an expanding urban population and rising disposable incomes.
  • North America Leadership: North America maintains a significant share of the market, led by health-conscious consumers and a trend toward targeted products.

Key Benefits of this Report:

  • Insightful Analysis: Comprehensive insights on major and emerging geographical regions, focusing on consumer preferences and industry verticals.
  • Competitive Landscape: Understand global strategic maneuvers for effective market penetration.
  • Market Drivers & Trends: Explore dynamic factors and pivotal trends shaping future developments.
  • Actionable Recommendations: Strategic insights to uncover new business streams and revenue opportunities.
  • Wide Audience: Cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.

Report Coverage:

  • Historical data from 2022 to 2024 and forecast data from 2025 to 2030
  • Analysis of growth opportunities, challenges, supply chain, and regulatory framework
  • Competitive positioning and market share analysis
  • Revenue growth and forecast assessment of segments and regions
  • Company profiling, including strategies and key developments

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages148
Forecast Period2025 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025$16.95 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$27.03 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate9.7%
Regions CoveredGlobal


Companies Featured

  • DuPont
  • Danone
  • Probi AB
  • Lifeway Foods, Inc.
  • Kibow Biotech
  • Pharmavite LLC
  • Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Corp
  • Dietary Pros, Inc.
  • Royal DSM

