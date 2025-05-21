OTC Probiotics Supplement Market Forecasts Report 2025-2030: Consumer Shift Towards Innovative Probiotic Formats like Gummies and Powders

Dublin, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "OTC Probiotics Supplement Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The OTC Probiotics Supplement Market, valued at US$16.953 billion in 2025, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.78%, reaching US$27.029 billion by 2030.
This growth is driven by rising health awareness and expanding applications for probiotics. Developed countries like the United States and Germany show a favorable trend toward medical nutrition, emphasizing immunity and mental health, thereby propelling market expansion. The easy availability and convenience of OTC probiotics also contribute significantly to this growth.
Market Trends:
- Expanding Applications: With increasing R&D, the potential applications of probiotics are expected to broaden. This will create growth opportunities as OTC probiotics could replace other pharmaceutical agents.
- Innovative Formats: There's a rising demand for convenient probiotic delivery formats such as gummies and chewables, indicating a shift toward user-friendly options.
- Asia-Pacific Growth: This region will likely see rapid growth due to an expanding urban population and rising disposable incomes.
- North America Leadership: North America maintains a significant share of the market, led by health-conscious consumers and a trend toward targeted products.
Key Benefits of this Report:
- Insightful Analysis: Comprehensive insights on major and emerging geographical regions, focusing on consumer preferences and industry verticals.
- Competitive Landscape: Understand global strategic maneuvers for effective market penetration.
- Market Drivers & Trends: Explore dynamic factors and pivotal trends shaping future developments.
- Actionable Recommendations: Strategic insights to uncover new business streams and revenue opportunities.
- Wide Audience: Cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.
Report Coverage:
- Historical data from 2022 to 2024 and forecast data from 2025 to 2030
- Analysis of growth opportunities, challenges, supply chain, and regulatory framework
- Competitive positioning and market share analysis
- Revenue growth and forecast assessment of segments and regions
- Company profiling, including strategies and key developments
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|148
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$16.95 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$27.03 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- DuPont
- Danone
- Probi AB
- Lifeway Foods, Inc.
- Kibow Biotech
- Pharmavite LLC
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Corp
- Dietary Pros, Inc.
- Royal DSM
