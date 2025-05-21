OTC Probiotics Supplement Market Forecasts Report 2025-2030: Consumer Shift Towards Innovative Probiotic Formats like Gummies and Powders

Dublin, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "OTC Probiotics Supplement Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The OTC Probiotics Supplement Market, valued at US$16.953 billion in 2025, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.78%, reaching US$27.029 billion by 2030.

This growth is driven by rising health awareness and expanding applications for probiotics. Developed countries like the United States and Germany show a favorable trend toward medical nutrition, emphasizing immunity and mental health, thereby propelling market expansion. The easy availability and convenience of OTC probiotics also contribute significantly to this growth.

Market Trends:

Expanding Applications: With increasing R&D, the potential applications of probiotics are expected to broaden. This will create growth opportunities as OTC probiotics could replace other pharmaceutical agents.

With increasing R&D, the potential applications of probiotics are expected to broaden. This will create growth opportunities as OTC probiotics could replace other pharmaceutical agents. Innovative Formats: There's a rising demand for convenient probiotic delivery formats such as gummies and chewables, indicating a shift toward user-friendly options.

There's a rising demand for convenient probiotic delivery formats such as gummies and chewables, indicating a shift toward user-friendly options. Asia-Pacific Growth: This region will likely see rapid growth due to an expanding urban population and rising disposable incomes.

This region will likely see rapid growth due to an expanding urban population and rising disposable incomes. North America Leadership: North America maintains a significant share of the market, led by health-conscious consumers and a trend toward targeted products.

Key Benefits of this Report:

Insightful Analysis: Comprehensive insights on major and emerging geographical regions, focusing on consumer preferences and industry verticals.

Comprehensive insights on major and emerging geographical regions, focusing on consumer preferences and industry verticals. Competitive Landscape: Understand global strategic maneuvers for effective market penetration.

Understand global strategic maneuvers for effective market penetration. Market Drivers & Trends: Explore dynamic factors and pivotal trends shaping future developments.

Explore dynamic factors and pivotal trends shaping future developments. Actionable Recommendations: Strategic insights to uncover new business streams and revenue opportunities.

Strategic insights to uncover new business streams and revenue opportunities. Wide Audience: Cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.

Report Coverage:

Historical data from 2022 to 2024 and forecast data from 2025 to 2030

Analysis of growth opportunities, challenges, supply chain, and regulatory framework

Competitive positioning and market share analysis

Revenue growth and forecast assessment of segments and regions

Company profiling, including strategies and key developments

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 148 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $16.95 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $27.03 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.7% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

DuPont

Danone

Probi AB

Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Kibow Biotech

Pharmavite LLC

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Corp

Dietary Pros, Inc.

Royal DSM

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jf9xbb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment