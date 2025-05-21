Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Global Clinical Trials Market Review 2025

Dublin, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - Global Clinical Trials Review, 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This clinical trial report delivers an essential overview of the current Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) clinical trials scenario globally. It provides fundamental data on the number of trials and the average participant enrollment in key countries worldwide. Coverage includes insights on disease clinical trials segmented by region, country (specifically G7 and E7 nations), phase, status, endpoint status, and sponsor types, aiding stakeholders in making informed strategic decisions.

Central to the report are the ongoing trials featuring prominent drugs, highlighted based on the number of trials underway. Derived from a robust, proprietary Pharma - Clinical Trials database, the information is compiled from over 80 different registries, conferences, journals, and news sources globally, ensuring the data remains current through continuous updates.

The report strengthens decision-making capabilities, helping stakeholders to devise competitive strategies effectively. Please note that certain sections of this document may be adjusted based on data availability and relevance to the disease in question.

Scope

Snapshot of the global landscape for DMD clinical trials.

Top-level data on trials broken down by Region, Country (G7 & E7), Trial Status, Phase, Sponsor Type, and Endpoint status.

Review of key companies engaged in these trials, detailing trial titles, phases, and statuses.

Information on unaccomplished trials (terminated, suspended, withdrawn) with reasons provided.

Enrollment trends analysis over the past five years.

Includes the latest news updates from the past three months.

Key Topics Covered:

Report Guidance

Clinical Trials by Region

Clinical Trials by Phase

Clinical Trials by Trial Status

Prominent Sponsors

Prominent Drugs

Latest Clinical Trials News on Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Clinical Trial Profile Snapshots

Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc

PTC Therapeutics Inc

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc

Nippon Shinyaku Co Ltd

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG

GSK plc

Roche Holding AG

Italfarmaco Holding SpA

Parexel International Corp

