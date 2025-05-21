Environmental MEMS Market Forecasts from 2025 to 2030 Featuring STMicroelectronics, MEMS Vision, Bosch Sensortec, and BAE Systems

Dublin, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Environmental MEMS Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The environmental MEMS (Micro-Electronic Mechanical Systems) market is anticipated to reach $1.66 billion by 2030 from $1.39 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.62%. With an increasing emphasis on targeted environmental sensing, this market addresses challenges arising from climate change, energy needs, and urbanization by leveraging innovative technologies.
Market Trends:
- Increasing Frequency of Natural Disasters: Driven by pollution from air travel and vehicle use, the market is witnessing growth supported by Industry 4.0 and IoT advancements, which amplify the demand for environmental sensors.
- Rising Urbanization: Smart city initiatives are escalating the need for MEMS sensors to monitor environmental conditions and provide early warnings, contributing to the market's growth.
- Asia Pacific Leadership: The region holds the largest market share, fueled by the rise of smart cities, IoT applications, connected homes, and factory automation. The increased adoption of smart homes for energy efficiency and other functionalities underscores the industry's bright prospects.
Report Coverage:
- Includes historical data (2022-2024) and forecasts (2025-2030) on growth opportunities, supply chain outlook, and market trends.
- Presents competitive positioning and market share analysis.
- Offers detailed company profiling with strategic, product, and financial insights.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$1.39 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1.66 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- STMicroelectronics
- MEMS Vision
- Bosch Sensortec GmbH
- Axetris AG
- Sensirion AG
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Silicon Designs, Inc.
- Physical Logic AG
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Omron Corporation
- Teledyne Technologies Inc.
- Merit Medical Systems, Inc.
- BAE Systems
Environmental MEMS Market Segmentation:
By Sensor Type:
- Pressure
- Temperature
- Chemical
- Light
- Others
By Application:
- Agriculture and Farming
- Natural Calamity Warning
- Marine Environment
- Land and Water Environment
- Air Environment
- Oil and Gas Reserves
By Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
