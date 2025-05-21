Environmental MEMS Market Forecasts from 2025 to 2030 Featuring STMicroelectronics, MEMS Vision, Bosch Sensortec, and BAE Systems

Dublin, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Environmental MEMS Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The environmental MEMS (Micro-Electronic Mechanical Systems) market is anticipated to reach $1.66 billion by 2030 from $1.39 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.62%. With an increasing emphasis on targeted environmental sensing, this market addresses challenges arising from climate change, energy needs, and urbanization by leveraging innovative technologies.

Market Trends:

Driven by pollution from air travel and vehicle use, the market is witnessing growth supported by Industry 4.0 and IoT advancements, which amplify the demand for environmental sensors. Rising Urbanization: Smart city initiatives are escalating the need for MEMS sensors to monitor environmental conditions and provide early warnings, contributing to the market's growth.

Smart city initiatives are escalating the need for MEMS sensors to monitor environmental conditions and provide early warnings, contributing to the market's growth. Asia Pacific Leadership: The region holds the largest market share, fueled by the rise of smart cities, IoT applications, connected homes, and factory automation. The increased adoption of smart homes for energy efficiency and other functionalities underscores the industry's bright prospects.

Key Benefits of this Report:

Gain detailed market insights across geographical regions and customer segments, focusing on socio-economic factors and industry verticals.

Understand strategic maneuvers by key players to enable effective market penetration strategies.

Stay informed about dynamic market drivers and future trends to guide strategic market planning.

Leverage actionable insights for discovering new business streams and revenue opportunities.

Access beneficial data for startups, SMEs, research institutions, and large enterprises alike.

Report Coverage:

Includes historical data (2022-2024) and forecasts (2025-2030) on growth opportunities, supply chain outlook, and market trends.

Presents competitive positioning and market share analysis.

Offers detailed company profiling with strategic, product, and financial insights.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.39 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.66 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.6% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

STMicroelectronics

MEMS Vision

Bosch Sensortec GmbH

Axetris AG

Sensirion AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Silicon Designs, Inc.

Physical Logic AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Omron Corporation

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

BAE Systems

Environmental MEMS Market Segmentation:

By Sensor Type:

Pressure

Temperature

Chemical

Light

Others

By Application:

Agriculture and Farming

Natural Calamity Warning

Marine Environment

Land and Water Environment

Air Environment

Oil and Gas Reserves

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

