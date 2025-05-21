Ethanol Industry Report 2025-2030: Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework

Dublin, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ethanol Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ethanol market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.37% over the forecast period, increasing from US$56.018 billion in 2025 to US$66.115 billion by 2030.







Market Growth Drivers:

Government regulations promoting renewable fuels are crucial for ethanol market growth. Many governments have implemented strategies to encourage the adoption of renewable fuels, such as blending policies that mandate the inclusion of ethanol in gasoline at specific minimum percentages. New product launches : Leading companies in the ethanol sector are investing in business expansion through various strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and new product launches.

: Leading companies in the ethanol sector are investing in business expansion through various strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and new product launches. Ethanol is sustainable: Ethanol is a sustainable and renewable fuel that can aid in lowering greenhouse gas emissions.

Regional Outlook:

The availability of abundant feedstock for ethanol production is a major factor responsible for the growth of the ethanol market in Latin America. Brazil is expected to hold a major revenue share in the region due to its growing ethanol production and export. Europe: The Europe ethanol industry is set for significant growth because of stringent environmental regulations and a push for renewable energy sources.

Report Coverage:

Historical data & forecasts from 2022 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments)

ADM

Alto Ingredients, Inc.

POET, LLC.

Bunge North America, Inc.

Gevo

Green Plains Inc.

Greenfield Global Inc.

Cargill, Incorporated

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd.

Valero

Jubilant Ingrevia Limited

Sekab

Global Ethanol Market is analyzed into the following segments:

By Grade

95% Ethanol

Absolute (99-100%) Ethanol

Denatured Ethanol

By Source

Natural

Synthetic

By Application

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverage

Transportation

Energy

Others

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Spain

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Others

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Indonesia

Thailand

Others

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $56.02 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $66.12 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.3% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/420hnu

