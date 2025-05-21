USA MRI Market Forecasts Report 2025-2030: Rising Chronic Diseases Spur Demand for Advanced MRI Technology, Major Players Include GE, Siemens, Canon, and Philips

Dublin, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "USA MRI Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.







The USA MRI market, estimated at $1.396 billion in 2025, is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.32%, reaching $1.846 billion by 2030

The market's growth is propelled by rising chronic diseases, particularly cancer and trauma cases, combined with continuing advancements in MRI technology. The expanding aging population is significantly increasing demand for MRI technology. The increased prevalence of cancer and trauma cases necessitates advanced diagnostic imaging systems like MRI, valued for their non-invasive nature and effective imaging capabilities.

Additionally, product launches by key market players, such as the 7 Tesla systems, are bolstering market growth. Notably, over 30 US institutions are equipped with a 7-Tesla MRI, which can image below a millimeter of tissue as per the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center.

Market Trends:

Rising Chronic Diseases: Chronic diseases like cancer are on the rise in the US. Predictions for 2024 anticipate around 611,720 cancer-related deaths and 2,001,140 new cases, emphasizing the urgent need for early diagnosis and advanced MRI technology.

Integration of Artificial Intelligence in MRI Systems: AI integration is revolutionizing MRI technology, exemplified by Philips SmartSpeed, which enhances image reconstruction. This offers a 65% increase in resolution and triples the speed of scan times, boosting diagnostic accuracy.

Shortage of Skilled Technicians: A shortage of skilled MRI technicians is a major challenge in the USA, exacerbated by a general shortage of clinical staff, heightening pressure on the market to meet demand.

Impact on Healthcare System: The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases demanding advanced diagnostics is straining the healthcare system.

Future Projections: As the demographic ages, with chronic disease burden rising, diagnostic technology demand will surge, necessitating workforce development and technological advances for optimal healthcare delivery.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 101 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.85 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered United States

