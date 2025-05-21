Smart Toilet Market Forecast Report 2025-2030 | A $16.09 Billion Market by 2030, with 8.05% CAGR

Dublin, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Toilet Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Smart Toilet Market was valued at USD 10.11 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 16.09 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 8.05%.





SMART TOILET MARKET TRENDS & OPPORTUNITIES

Increase in Demand for Hygiene Awareness



With heightened health concerns globally, especially in the wake of the pandemic, consumers are more aware of the importance of hygiene. The COVID-19 pandemic has strengthened the awareness of hygiene practices and the need for touchless solutions in everyday environments, especially in restrooms. According to Maeil Business News Korea & mk.co.kr in 2024, bidet and smart toilet sales are surging in the United States. During the pandemic, there was a sell-out crisis on the leading online bidet sales site in the U.S., and sales have been running up to 30% annually since then.

Additionally, according to Tech Xplore in 2024, bidet toilets are the norm in Japan, where more than 80% of homes have one, according to a government survey. This growing preference for hygienic solutions is opening up new opportunities for manufacturers to market smart toilets as premium products that help maintain a higher level of cleanliness and reduce the spread of germs.



Rising Demand for Luxury and Comforts



As people continue to seek luxury and comfort in their homes, particularly in high-end residential sectors, smart toilets are becoming an essential part of modern bathrooms. Features such as heated seats, adjustable water temperatures, personalized settings, automatic lid openers, and air dryers are designed to enhance user comfort. The increasing demand for premium products is driving the smart toilet market growth, making them a top choice for affluent consumers. In addition to the convenience they offer, smart toilets also serve to elevate the image and functionality of bathroom spaces. For example, according to Reuters in January 2025, few wealthy Indians are investing in luxury smart toilets, with some models costing as much as USD 18,500.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

High Costs Compared to Conventional Toilets



While smart toilets offer a wide range of high-tech features, the initial cost of these systems is significantly higher than that of traditional toilets. For instance, according to HOROW in 2024, a two-piece toilet which is considered to be a traditional one, costs about USD 200 and upward. Whereas, for the smart toilet, advanced technologies, such as sensors, automated functions, and integrated systems, add to the overall price. According to Cleana, Inc. in 2024.

Smart toilet seats alone can range from a modest USD 400 to an extravagant USD 15,000, depending on the features and brands. In this price range, consumers can purchase multiple conventional toilet seats or even high-end traditional toilet models. As a result, the higher cost becomes a barrier for many potential customers in the smart toilet market, especially in price-sensitive markets or among those who do not view the advanced features as essential. This pricing issue can hinder the widespread adoption of smart toilets, particularly in emerging economies or lower-income households.

SMART TOILET MARKET GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



Europe accounted for the largest share of the global smart toilet market in 2024, with more than 36% of the total revenue. The region's strong market position is driven by rising demand for eco-friendly and high-tech bathroom solutions in countries such as Germany, the UK, and France. European consumers prioritize water-saving technologies, energy efficiency, and advanced hygiene features, aligning with the region's focus on sustainability and smart home integration. The presence of established brands and government regulations promoting water conservation further accelerate adoption.

Furthermore, the APAC smart toilet market is driven by rapid urbanization and cultural preference for advanced hygiene solutions. Japan, China, and South Korea dominate the region, with Japan setting industry standards through companies like TOTO Ltd and Jomoo Group. Growing awareness of water efficiency and smart home integration is further driving demand, especially in emerging markets such as India and Southeast Asia.



North America accounted for a significant share of the global smart toilet market in 2024. While not the leading region, the market is expanding due to rising demand for premium home products, technological advancements, and increasing hygiene awareness. The United States remains the dominant smart toilet market, with major players like Kohler and TOTO USA investing in innovation. Additionally, smart home integration trends are boosting the adoption of IoT-enabled smart toilets.

Furthermore, the Middle East & Africa smart toilet market is driven by luxury real estate developments, in Gulf countries, and an increasing focus on modern, high-tech sanitation solutions. The UAE and Saudi Arabia lead adoption in the region, fueled by government initiatives promoting smart infrastructure and hygiene awareness.

The Latin American smart toilet market is showing considerable potential, with Brazil dominating the region. As the disposable income of the Latin American countries increases, people spending capacity will increase, thereby it is expected to boost the demand for these smart toilets in the region.

SMART TOILET MARKET COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



The global smart toilet market has become increasingly competitive, with major players vying for dominance through technological advancements and strategic positioning. Key companies in the global smart toilet market include TOTO, Kohler, Jomoo Group, Villeroy & Boch, Roca Sanitario S.A.U., and LIXIL Corporation. These companies are constantly innovating by introducing features like self-cleaning systems, water-saving technologies, bidet functions, and heated seats to meet consumer demands for enhanced comfort, hygiene, and sustainability.



Furthermore, companies in the global smart toilet market are increasingly focusing on eco-friendly designs to attract environmentally conscious consumers and contribute to sustainability efforts.

As the market continues to grow, these players are investing in research and development to stay ahead of the competition by improving the functionality, connectivity, and overall user experience of their products.



Top Company Profiles

Jomoo Group

Kohler Co.

LIXIL Corporation

Roca Sanitario S.A.U.

TOTO LTD.

Villeroy & Boch

Other Prominent Vendors

ANZZI

ARROW Home Group

Bio Bidet

Brondell

Dongpeng Bathroom AIO Solution

Duravit

Dyconn Faucet

EPLO

Guangdong ZhiJiaYouPin Sanitary Ware Technology Co., Ltd

Horow

Huida Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd.

JIAJUESHI GROUP LIMITED

Leton-smart

Ningbo Shunjie Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd.

Nanjing Nivelle lmp & Exp Co.,Ltd.

Ove Decors

Sicuro

Toshiba Corporation

VitrA

Washloo

Wellis Inc.

Woodbridge

Zhejiang Aodi Intelligent Sanitaryware Co., Ltd.

Zurn Water

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 298 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $10.11 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $16.09 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Scope & Coverage



2. Premium Insights

2.1. Opportunity Pockets

2.2. Report Overview

2.3. Recent Contracts

2.4. Segment Analysis

2.5. Opportunities & Challenges

2.6. Regional Analysis

2.7. Competitive Landscape



3. Market at a Glance



4. Introduction

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Need for Smart Toilets

4.1.2. Electricity Usage of Smart Toilets

4.1.3. Limitations of Smart Toilets

4.1.4. Printed Circuit Board

4.1.5. Smart Toilets vs Traditional Toilets

4.1.6. Smart Toilet Seats as a Subset of Age Tech



5. Market Opportunities & Trends

5.1. Growth in Awareness of Health and Hygiene

5.2. Rise in Technological Advances

5.3. Growth in Urbanization and Rise of Smart Cities



6. Market Growth Enablers

6.1. Growth in Demand for Luxury and Comfort

6.2. Expansion of Commercial and Hospitality Sector

6.3. Rise in Water Scarcity Concerns



7. Market Restraints

7.1. Higher Cost Than Conventional Toilets

7.2. Low Penetration of Smart Toilets in Developing Countries

7.3. Installation and Maintenance Complexities



8. Market Landscape

8.1. Market Overview

8.2. Market Size & Forecast

8.3. Five Forces Analysis



9. Type

9.1. Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

9.2. Market Overview

9.3. All in One Smart Toilet

9.4. Smart Bidet



10. Application

10.1. Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

10.2. Market Overview

10.3. Residential

10.4. Commercial



11. Connectivity

11.1. Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

11.2. Market Overview

11.3. Remote Control & Bluetooth

11.4. Wi-Fi Control



12. Distribution Channel

12.1. Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2. Market Overview

12.3. Online

12.4. Offline



13. Geography

13.1. Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2. Geographic Overview



14. APAC



15. North America



16. Europe

17. Middle East & Africa



18. Latin America



19. Competitive Landscape

19.1. Competition Overview

19.2. Market Share Analysis



20. Key Company Profiles



21. Other Prominent Vendors



