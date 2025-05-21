Stanbridge University Ranked Nationally for Return on Investment by Georgetown University’s Center on Education and the Workforce

IRVINE, Calif., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stanbridge University has been ranked among the top 5% of 4,600 colleges nationwide for 10-year return on investment (ROI) in the Ranking Colleges by ROI (2025) report by Georgetown University’s Center on Education and the Workforce, based on a comprehensive analysis of earnings data, tuition costs, and opportunity costs.

“The recognition affirms the value of a Stanbridge education and our focus on preparing students for meaningful, in-demand careers,” said Yasith Weerasuriya, President of Stanbridge University. “We are committed to delivering a high-impact academic experience that leads to real-world success and long-term economic mobility for our graduates.”

“It comes as no surprise that Stanbridge University is ranked among the top higher education institutions providing a long-term return on investment for its students,” said Dr. Jason Altmire, CEO and President of Career Education Colleges and Universities (CECU). “Having visited the school and seen firsthand the state-of-the-art facilities, innovative technologies, and curriculum, I can attest that Stanbridge students receive a world-class education. Congratulations on this well-earned honor!”

Stanbridge University offers nationally recognized nursing and allied health programs at campuses in Irvine, Alhambra, Riverside, and San Marcos, consistently achieving licensure pass rates above state and national averages. In 2024, Stanbridge University was recognized with the 2024 Best Healthcare Degree Programs in America Award by Research.com. In 2023, Stanbridge University’s Orange County campus was awarded the #1 Nursing College in California by Niche.com. The university is accredited by Investors in People in London and certified as a Great Place to Work.

For more information about this topic, please contact Sarah Hamilton at (949) 794-9090 ext. 5266, or email shamilton@stanbridge.edu.