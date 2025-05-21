WithSecure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 21 May 2025, at 17:00 EEST

Change in the holding of WithSecure Corporation’s own shares

WithSecure Corporation’s Annual General Meeting held on 18 March 2025 resolved that approximately 40% of the annual remuneration to the members of the Board of Directors will be paid as the company’s shares.

Accordingly, WithSecure Corporation has transferred without consideration a total of 128,221 of the company’s own shares to the members of the Board of Directors.

Following the transfer, WithSecure Corporation holds a total of 251,445 of its own shares.

Contact information:

Laura Viita

VP, Controlling, investor relations and sustainability

WithSecure Corporation

+358 50 487 1044

investor-relations@withsecure.com



