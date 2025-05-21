Dublin, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hot Topic Case Study: The Global Ice Cream Market in the Wake of Unilever's Demerger" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report examines Unilever's decision to demerger its ice cream business and analyzes the consequences for Unilever and the global ice cream industry.



Seasonal demand fluctuations and cold supply chain costs have resulted in ice cream becoming Unilever's least profitable business segment. Unilever's demerger can be seen in the way it is prioritizing R&D investment in high margin verticals.



Scope

Gen Z are more likely than any other generation to enjoy 'trendy' or unusual flavors.

Nut flavors become progressively less popular the younger a consumer is.

Ice cream is most commonly consumed when relaxing at home, followed by when on holiday .

Key Topics Covered:

Unilever Ice Cream's IPO

Market Dynamics

Consumers' Flavor Preferences

Ice Cream Market Challenges

Innovation Examples

