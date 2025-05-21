North America Energy Transition Report and the Leading Companies Driving Developments

Dublin, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Energy Transition - Sector and Companies Driving Development" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



North American climate targets, CO2 emissions, Trump's recent tariffs, renewable energy potential, leaders in renewable energy and energy storage, renewable energy policies, power consumption and demand, renewable power capacity and generation, decommissioning of thermal power, energy storage capacity, electric vehicle sales, upcoming renewable refineries, SAFs, CCUS outlook, upcoming CCS projects, hydrogen policies, upcoming hydrogen capacity by stage, type and end use.

Recent political changes, chiefly Donald Trump taking office for the second time in Q1 2025, have shaken the markets, and have had a significant impact on a range of energy transition technologies, particularly wind power, energy storage, and electric vehicles. This report will assess how recent tariffs will affect the region's energy transition, as well as the development stage of a range of energy transition technologies, including renewables, energy storage, electric vehicles, renewable refineries, CCUS and hydrogen. It will also highlight who the current and future leaders are for each of these technologies, and which North American country stands out for active and upcoming capacity.



Recent political changes, chiefly Donald Trump taking office for the second time in Q1 2025, have shaken the markets, and have had a significant impact on a range of energy transition technologies, particularly wind power, energy storage, and electric vehicles, as the President issued a series of executive orders that prioritize fossil fuels over renewables.



Key policies impacting the energy sector include the withdrawal from the Paris Agreement, restrictions on wind project leases, imposition of tariffs, and the termination of the electric vehicle mandate. This report will assess how these technologies will be impacted, especially in light of the recent tariffs, with a particular focus on the Chinese supply chain.



Although Trump's policies are likely to slow the region's energy transition, renewable power capacity additions, particularly solar PV, will still enable North America to increase the share of renewable energy in its total power capacity mix from 41% in 2025 to an estimated 61% in 2035. Canada is expected to lead the region with a 72% renewable share in 2035, largely driven by its significant hydropower resources. Other technologies, including energy storage, electric vehicles, renewable fuels, CCUS, and hydrogen, will play pivotal roles in the region's energy transition.



Key Highlights

Since taking office for the second time, US President Donald Trump has issued a series of executive orders that prioritize fossil fuels over renewables. Key policies impacting the energy sector include the withdrawal from the Paris Agreement, restrictions on wind project leases, imposition of tariffs, and the termination of the electric vehicle mandate.

Although Trump's policies are likely to slow the region's energy transition, renewable power capacity additions, particularly solar PV, will still enable North America to increase the share of renewable energy in its total power capacity mix from 41% in 2025 to an estimated 61% in 2035. Canada is expected to lead the region with a 72% renewable share in 2035, largely driven by its significant hydropower resources.

Other technologies, including energy storage, electric vehicles, renewable fuels, CCUS, and hydrogen, will play pivotal roles in the region's energy transition. However, these technologies are at varying stages of development and are subject to different levels of risk, especially in light of Trump's recent tariffs.

Reasons to Buy

Assess key changes the Trump administration has implemented to shift the US' focus away from renewables and back to fossil fuel development and exports.

Assess how the recent Trump tariffs will impact key energy transition technologies, and which countries have the US tariffs affected the most.

Identify who the key players are in a range of energy transition technologies, in terms of owners, as well as equipment manufacturers and EPC providers.

Identify the development stage and legislative framework the following energy transition technologies are currently in, amid geopolitical changes: renewables, energy storage, EVs, renewable fuels, CCUS, and hydrogen.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Sector Grid and Leaders

Trump's Newest Tariffs

Power Outlook & Generation

Renewable Energy and Net-Zero Emissions Targets

Power Capacity Share Outlook

Power Generation Share Outlook

Share of Renewable Generation by Country

Thermal Power: Decommissioning & Emissions

Major Players in Renewable Power, Energy Storage

Energy Storage Outlook

Top Battery Energy Storage Projects and Policies, Electric Vehicles

EV Sales and Adoption Forecasts

Regional Policies, Renewable fuels

Renewable diesel

SAFs

Ethanol and FAME biodiesel

Largest Active and Upcoming Renewable Refineries

Regional Policies, CCUS

CCUS Status and Outlook

Largest Active and Upcoming Projects

Regional Policies, Hydrogen

Capacity Outlook and Development Stages

Key Players

Active and Upcoming Projects

High-case and Low-case Scenarios

Hydrogen End-Use Sectors

Regional Policies

Companies Featured

NextEra Energy

Iberdrola SA

Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Repsol SA

Engie

Toyota

Tesla

Stellantis

Marathon Petroleum

Azure Sustainable Fuels Corp

DG Fuels

ExxonMobil

Occidental Petroleum

Archer-Daniels-Midland

Air Products and Chemicals

ExxonMobil

Avina Clean Hydrogen Inc

RWE AG

Brookfield Corp

Intersect Power Inc

Invenergy LLC

Solar Proponent LLC

Shell plc

The AES Corp

Electricite de France SA

Orsted AS

Enel SpA

Energias de Portugal SA

Pattern Energy Group

Invenergy LLC

XPLR Infrastructure LP

Swinerton Renewable Energy Inc

McCarthy Building Companies

First Solar Inc

Quanta Services Inc

MA Mortenson Co

EMJ Corp

Rosedin Electric Inc

PCL Constructors Inc

SOLV Energy LLC

TotalEnergies SE

First Solar Inc

JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd

Canadian Solar Inc

Hanwha Solutions Corp

Trina Solar Co Ltd

JA Solar Technology Co Ltd

LONGi Green Energy Technology Co Ltd

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd

Waaree Energies Ltd

Vestas Wind Systems AS

MasTec Inc

Quanta Services Inc

Renewable Energy System Holdings Ltd

Siemens Energy AG

Fagen Inc

Borea Constitution ULC

Acciona SA

Amec Black & Donald Ltd

General Electric Co

Nordex SE

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd

Enercon GmbH

Suzlon Energy Ltd

Senvion SA

Clipper Windpower LLC

Goldwind Science & Technology Co Ltd

Chevron Corp

Valero Energy Corp

Darling Ingredients Inc

HF Sinclair Corp

Neste Corp

CVR Energy Inc

ExxonMobil Corp

Global Clean Energy

Eni SpA

Nacero Inc

Gron Fuels LLC

Phillips 66

Next Renewables Fuels Inc

Gevo Inc

CVR Energy Inc

Calumet Inc

Prairie State Energy Campus LLC

The Mitchell Group Inc

Abu Dhabi National Oil Corp

BW Group

Clean Hydrogen Works

Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd

Calpine Corp

Nebraska Public Power District

Basin Electric Power Coop

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc

Pembina Pipeline Corp

TC Energy Corporation

Equinor ASA

Carbonvert LLC

Tailwater Capital LLC

Enagas SA

Natural Resource Partners LP

TDL Partners Ltd

Nutrien Ltd

Bluestar Energy Capital LLC

Bear Head Energy Inc

TransGas Development Systems

HIF Global

Newpoint Gas LLC

ProtonH2

MMEX Resources Corp

Bakken Energy LLC

World Energy Gh2 Inc

Canadian Natural Resources

Atco Ltd

Suncor Energy Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dm2t10

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.