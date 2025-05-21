North America Energy Transition Report and the Leading Companies Driving Developments

Dublin, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Energy Transition - Sector and Companies Driving Development" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
North American climate targets, CO2 emissions, Trump's recent tariffs, renewable energy potential, leaders in renewable energy and energy storage, renewable energy policies, power consumption and demand, renewable power capacity and generation, decommissioning of thermal power, energy storage capacity, electric vehicle sales, upcoming renewable refineries, SAFs, CCUS outlook, upcoming CCS projects, hydrogen policies, upcoming hydrogen capacity by stage, type and end use.
Recent political changes, chiefly Donald Trump taking office for the second time in Q1 2025, have shaken the markets, and have had a significant impact on a range of energy transition technologies, particularly wind power, energy storage, and electric vehicles. This report will assess how recent tariffs will affect the region's energy transition, as well as the development stage of a range of energy transition technologies, including renewables, energy storage, electric vehicles, renewable refineries, CCUS and hydrogen. It will also highlight who the current and future leaders are for each of these technologies, and which North American country stands out for active and upcoming capacity.
Although Trump's policies are likely to slow the region's energy transition, renewable power capacity additions, particularly solar PV, will still enable North America to increase the share of renewable energy in its total power capacity mix from 41% in 2025 to an estimated 61% in 2035. Canada is expected to lead the region with a 72% renewable share in 2035, largely driven by its significant hydropower resources. Other technologies, including energy storage, electric vehicles, renewable fuels, CCUS, and hydrogen, will play pivotal roles in the region's energy transition.
Key Highlights
Reasons to Buy
- Assess key changes the Trump administration has implemented to shift the US' focus away from renewables and back to fossil fuel development and exports.
- Assess how the recent Trump tariffs will impact key energy transition technologies, and which countries have the US tariffs affected the most.
- Identify who the key players are in a range of energy transition technologies, in terms of owners, as well as equipment manufacturers and EPC providers.
- Identify the development stage and legislative framework the following energy transition technologies are currently in, amid geopolitical changes: renewables, energy storage, EVs, renewable fuels, CCUS, and hydrogen.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Sector Grid and Leaders
- Trump's Newest Tariffs
- Power Outlook & Generation
- Renewable Energy and Net-Zero Emissions Targets
- Power Capacity Share Outlook
- Power Generation Share Outlook
- Share of Renewable Generation by Country
- Thermal Power: Decommissioning & Emissions
- Major Players in Renewable Power, Energy Storage
- Energy Storage Outlook
- Top Battery Energy Storage Projects and Policies, Electric Vehicles
- EV Sales and Adoption Forecasts
- Regional Policies, Renewable fuels
- Renewable diesel
- SAFs
- Ethanol and FAME biodiesel
- Largest Active and Upcoming Renewable Refineries
- Regional Policies, CCUS
- CCUS Status and Outlook
- Largest Active and Upcoming Projects
- Regional Policies, Hydrogen
- Capacity Outlook and Development Stages
- Key Players
- Active and Upcoming Projects
- High-case and Low-case Scenarios
- Hydrogen End-Use Sectors
- Regional Policies
