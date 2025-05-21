True Random Number Generator Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030: Hardware TRNGs Gain Traction for Enhanced Cybersecurity

Dublin, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "True Random Number Generator Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Free-Running Oscillator-based TRNG, Noise-based TRNG), Application, End Use, Region, with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The True Random Number Generator (TRNG) Market was valued at USD 4.73 Billion in 2024 and projects growth to USD 7.57 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 8.20%

The heightened threat of quantum computing is bolstering demand for sophisticated random number generators to ensure robust cryptographic security. In particular, quantum-based TRNGs are becoming increasingly popular due to their ability to produce higher entropy and genuine unpredictability. This trend is fueling innovation in chip-scale solutions, fostering integration into compact devices across sectors like automotive, IoT, and secure communication systems.

With escalating cybersecurity requirements, the market for quantum-based TRNGs is seeing consistent expansion, spurred by rising commercial interest. Prominent companies are collaborating to develop these TRNG solutions to advance cryptographic security and tackle emerging challenges. For instance, in January 2025, Elmos Semiconductor from Germany partnered with ID Quantique to create a monolithic Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG) chip, measuring a mere 2mm x 2mm. Merging Elmos' semiconductor prowess with ID Quantique's quantum technology, this ultra-compact QRNG employs in-chip photoemission, providing superior randomness and cyber threat resistance for applications in the automotive, communications, and IoT sectors.

The evolution of quantum and photonic TRNG technologies is unlocking expansive opportunities across diverse industries by offering heightened security and reliability for cryptographic systems. Unlike conventional methods, these technologies leverage the intrinsic unpredictability of quantum phenomena, generating randomness with exceptional entropy-essential for strong encryption needed in digital banking, government communication, and secure IoT networks. As cyberattacks grow more sophisticated, especially with the advent of quantum computing, industries are adopting these next-gen solutions to future-proof their security infrastructure. Enhanced miniaturized, energy-efficient designs are becoming viable in an array of devices, from mobile phones to automotive ECUs.

Hardware-based TRNGs are the preferred choice for their high entropy and unpredictability, crucial for strong cryptographic protection. Unlike software-based pseudo-random solutions, hardware TRNGs depend on physical processes that defy prediction or manipulation, offering a critical advantage in encryption, authentication, and secure communications. Their resilience against factors such as electromagnetic interference and voltage fluctuations further enhances their reliability. As the demand for cybersecurity intensifies, particularly in finance, defense, and IoT sectors, these hardware TRNGs are increasingly integrated into chips and security modules.

Apple Inc.

IBM Corporation

ID Quantique

Infineon Technologies AG

Microchip Technology Incorporated

NXP Semiconductors

Qualcomm Incorporated

Quantum eMotion

STMicroelectronics

Terra Quantum

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)

Free-Running Oscillator (FRO) based TRNG

Noise-based TRNG

Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG)

Chaos-based TRNG

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)

Cryptography & Cybersecurity

IoT & Embedded Systems

Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning

Simulation and Modeling

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)

Enterprises

Consumer electronics

Government Agencies

Financial Institutions

Telecom Operators

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

