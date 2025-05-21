Super Growers Launches Omnicide IPM Biopesticide with Advanced Nano-Emulsion Technology

WILMINGTON, Del., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super Growers today announced the launch of Omnicide IPM, a next-generation biopesticide formulated with cutting-edge nano-emulsion technology to deliver enhanced pest, fungal, and spore control. Building on more than 15 years of market success under previous versions, the newly engineered formulation is designed to meet the needs of modern agriculture with improved safety, efficacy, and environmental responsibility.

Omnicide IPM is formulated using natural and organic essential oils and is EPA FIFRA 25(b) exempt, indicating it is classified as a minimum-risk pesticide. It is non-toxic, biodegradable, and residue-free, requiring no pre-harvest interval or re-entry restrictions. The nano-sized particles allow for improved penetration and longer-lasting protection against a wide range of agricultural threats.

“Omnicide IPM is the best version yet,” said Paul Hackett, CEO of Super Growers. “We’ve built on a trusted product history and elevated it with the latest science to help growers protect their crops and the environment.”

Developed using proprietary technology by Vegalab, the product benefits from years of ongoing research and testing.

“It’s the result of continuous innovation,” added David Selakovic, CEO of Vegalab. “This newest generation achieves a new standard in both performance and environmental stewardship.”

Omnicide IPM functions as a 3-in-1 solution, serving as an insecticide, fungicide, and sporicide with a mechanical mode of action that helps reduce the risk of resistance. It is safe for pollinators, beneficial microbes, pets, and people. The product is compatible with organic farming practices and is made in the USA.

Available in both ready-to-use and concentrated forms, Omnicide IPM is intended for flexible use across both small and large-scale farming operations. It has been independently tested by universities and research institutions to ensure reliability and performance.

Key Features:

Broad-spectrum control of insects, fungi, and spores



Nano-emulsion for deep penetration and even coverage



Non-toxic, residue-free, and biodegradable



Safe for families, pollinators, and the environment



About Super Growers

Super Growers is an agricultural solutions company based in Wilmington, Delaware. With a mission to develop safe and effective crop protection products, Super Growers focuses on sustainability, innovation, and science-backed formulations that support growers worldwide.

