Large Molecule Bioanalytical Technologies Research Report 2025-2030: Growing Biopharmaceutical R&D Drives Demand for Bioanalytical Testing Services

Dublin, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Large Molecule Bioanalytical Technologies Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Products & Services, Application (Biologics, Oligonucleotide Derived Drugs & Molecules), Region, with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Large Molecule Bioanalytical Technologies Market was valued at USD 9.29 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 16.76 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.20%

This significant growth is driven by the surge in demand for bioanalytical testing services fueled by increased R&D activities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The COVID-19 pandemic has further spurred expansion in manufacturing and R&D, enhancing demand for these services. Advanced technologies in vaccine and cell gene therapy development are major contributors to market growth.

Instrumentation advancements present lucrative opportunities for contract manufacturers. In recent years, biopharmaceutical companies have increasingly outsourced parts of their biomanufacturing processes, including analytical testing, which demands specialized equipment and skilled personnel. These trends are expected to strongly influence market expansion.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 258 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $9.29 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $16.76 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.2% Regions Covered Global



Large Molecule Bioanalytical Technologies Market Report Highlights

The product segment dominated the market in 2024 with a revenue share of 71.5%, driven by the demand for advanced tools and instruments crucial for biologics analysis.

Biologics applications secured the largest revenue share in 2024, attributed to the rapid growth of products like monoclonal antibodies, gene therapies, and biosimilars.

The cell and gene therapy segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America maintained the largest market share in 2024 with 34.2%, spurred by a focus on regenerative medicine and increasing efforts to tackle cancer and rare diseases.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region, with a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast.

Why Should You Buy This Report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Obtain detailed insights across regions and market segments.

Competitive Landscape: Assess the market dynamics and strategies of key players.

Future Trends: Understand critical trends and drivers influencing market developments.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to discover new revenue streams and inform strategic decisions.

Companies Featured

Intertek Group plc

Solvias

Bio-Techne

Waters Corporation

Cytiva

Verder Scientific GmbH & Co. KG

Halo Labs

Charles River Laboratories

Avomeen

Merck KGaA

Cergentis B.V.

Labcorp

SCIEX

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zcps99

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment