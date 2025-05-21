Large Molecule Bioanalytical Technologies Research Report 2025-2030: Growing Biopharmaceutical R&D Drives Demand for Bioanalytical Testing Services

Dublin, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Large Molecule Bioanalytical Technologies Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Products & Services, Application (Biologics, Oligonucleotide Derived Drugs & Molecules), Region, with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Large Molecule Bioanalytical Technologies Market was valued at USD 9.29 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 16.76 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.20%
This significant growth is driven by the surge in demand for bioanalytical testing services fueled by increased R&D activities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The COVID-19 pandemic has further spurred expansion in manufacturing and R&D, enhancing demand for these services. Advanced technologies in vaccine and cell gene therapy development are major contributors to market growth.
Instrumentation advancements present lucrative opportunities for contract manufacturers. In recent years, biopharmaceutical companies have increasingly outsourced parts of their biomanufacturing processes, including analytical testing, which demands specialized equipment and skilled personnel. These trends are expected to strongly influence market expansion.
Large Molecule Bioanalytical Technologies Market Report Highlights
- The product segment dominated the market in 2024 with a revenue share of 71.5%, driven by the demand for advanced tools and instruments crucial for biologics analysis.
- Biologics applications secured the largest revenue share in 2024, attributed to the rapid growth of products like monoclonal antibodies, gene therapies, and biosimilars.
- The cell and gene therapy segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.
- North America maintained the largest market share in 2024 with 34.2%, spurred by a focus on regenerative medicine and increasing efforts to tackle cancer and rare diseases.
- Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region, with a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast.
