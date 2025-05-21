$118.35 Bn U.S. Wine Market Trends Analysis and Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030

Dublin, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Wine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Table Wine, Dessert Wine, Sparkling Wine), Distribution Channel (On-trade, Off-trade), Competitive Analysis, with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. Wine Market was valued at USD 75.27 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 118.35 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 8.10%

Wine has gained wide-scale penetration across the U.S. as changing cultural norms and evolving lifestyles have led to an increased appreciation for wine as a beverage of choice. With a shift toward more sophisticated and diverse tastes, wine has become synonymous with socializing, dining, and celebratory occasions. The online sales of wine have made the product more affordable and accessible to consumers, regardless of their location. Along with that, digital communication technologies have improved the experience of shopping for different types of wine.







Wine is considered a social drink, fit for all occasions-formal and informal. A scientific theory that makes wine suitable for the purpose of socializing is that its consumption activates endorphins. Moreover, wine is also considered to be healthy. Numerous scientific studies have shown that moderate consumption of wine can be good for cardiovascular health. The compounds present in grapes reduce the risk of some cancers, diabetes, and other cardiovascular diseases. Its antioxidants eliminate free radicals in the body. It is also believed that consuming wine in moderation increases longevity and boosts the resilience of some organs.



Wines are popular as they are consumed by a wide audience as an affordable choice for regular consumption, often being a go-to option for newcomers to the wine scene. With evolving lifestyles, there has been a noticeable shift towards lighter alcoholic beverages like wine, beer, and seltzers, from strong liquor. This changing trend is a significant driver behind the increasing number of wine enthusiasts and the growing demand for table wine.



U.S. Wine Market Report Highlights

The sparkling wine market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2025 to 2030. The increasing interest of consumers towards consumption of sparkling wine in celebratory and social drinking occasions is driving the segment's growth

Sales of wine through on-trade channel is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2024 to 2030. Increasing penetration of wine in bars and restaurants in the U.S. is driving the market growth in the coming years

The off-trade distribution channel accounted for the major share across the U.S. The regular consumption of table and dessert wine is a major factor driving the sales of different types of wines through off-trade distribution channels. In addition, the low prices of wine being sold through these distribution channels are likely to encourage more consumers to opt for these, resulting in a positive impact on market growth

Company Profiles

E. & J. Gallo Winery

Constellation Brands, Inc.

The Wine Group

Trinchero Family Estates

Pernod Ricard

Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits

Accolade Wines

Castel Freres

Casella Family Brands

Bronco Wine Company

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 90 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $75.27 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $118.35 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered United States



