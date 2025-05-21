Mass Notification System Market Trends Analysis and Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030: North America Dominates Mass Notification Market with Over 34% Global Share

Dublin, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mass Notification System Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Hardware, Software, Service), Solution, Enterprise Size, Application, Vertical, Region, with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Mass Notification System Market is poised for remarkable growth, with projections indicating a surge from USD 14.22 Billion in 2024 to USD 46.96 Billion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 22.70%.

This expansion is largely driven by the rising necessity for real-time communication and guidance during emergencies, as these systems play a crucial role in alerting individuals about safety measures.

Mass notification systems are integral in swiftly disseminating information, coordinating public responses during rescue activities, and supporting rapid incident resolution and recovery. These systems incorporate advanced analytics, distributed contact data, group management flexibility, language localization, and optimized voice and SMS routing. Such capabilities enhance user notifications and streamline processes, bolstering overall productivity and market growth.

The sector's momentum is fueled by the demand for interoperable emergency communications that bolster operational awareness. Efficient communication frameworks empower organizations to oversee operations, make timely decisions, and manage resources effectively during emergencies, including natural disasters and pandemics. Furthermore, these systems assist in formulating national emergency policies and standard interoperable communication strategies.

Mass Notification System Market Report Highlights

The hardware segment commanded the largest market share, exceeding 65.0% in 2024, driven by the breadth of components necessary for deploying mass notification software.

In-building solutions dominated the market, capturing over 60.0% revenue share in 2024.

Large enterprises accounted for over 63.0% of the market, reflecting their extensive employee networks, including remote locations.

The business continuity & disaster recovery (BCDR) segment held the largest market position in 2024.

The education segment maintained over 19.0% market share in 2024, with expectations of industry leadership by 2030.

North America led the global mass notification system market, claiming over 34.0% share in 2024.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to support effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market evaluation

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listings to maintain a competitive edge

