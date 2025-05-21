Company Announcement

21 May 2025

Announcement No. 17

NKT initiates share buyback to meet obligations for share-based incentive programmes for employees

Share based incentives

The Board of Directors of NKT A/S has decided to exercise the authority to buy back shares granted by the Annual General Meeting on 25 March 2021. The authorisation is valid in the period until 31 March 2026, and the Board of Directors is authorised to arrange for acquisition of the Company’s own shares up to a nominal value of 10% of the share capital.

The share buyback is to meet obligations relating to the Company’s share-based incentive programmes for employees.

Employee share programme

At the Annual General Meeting and in Company Announcement No. 14 dated March 19, 2025, NKT announced the anticipated launch of an employee share programme in June.

NKT now confirms the launch of the employee share programme in June. The purpose of the share buyback programme is to fulfill the obligations arising from this initiative.

The share buyback programme will run from 22 May 2025 and end no later than 20 June 2025. During this period, NKT A/S will buy its own shares up to a maximum of 268,949 shares in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour-rules.

Terms

NKT A/S is required to retain a lead manager who is to make its own trading decisions independently of and without influence from the Company and execute the share buyback programme within the announced limits. NKT A/S has designated Nordea Denmark, Filial af Nordea Bank Abp, Finland as its lead manager for the share buyback programme.

Under the share buyback programme, NKT A/S may repurchase up to 268,949 shares, corresponding to 0.50% of the current share capital of NKT A/S, for an amount up to maximum DKK 175m.

No shares may be bought back at a price exceeding the higher of (i) the share price of the latest independent trade and (ii) the highest current independent bid at Nasdaq Copenhagen at the time of trading in compliance with the authority.

The maximum number of NKT A/S shares that may be purchased on each business day may not exceed 25% of the average daily trading volume of NKT A/S shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen during the 20 trading days preceding the date of purchase.

Contact

Investors

Jacob Johansen, Head of Investor Relations

+45 2169 3591 / jacob.johansen@nkt.com



Press

Pelle Fischer-Nielsen, External Communications Lead,

+45 2223 5870 / pelle.fischer-nielsen@nkt.com

Attachment