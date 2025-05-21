Audiobooks Market Trends Analysis and Growth Forecasts Report 2025-2030: AI and NLP Driving Personalized Experiences and Growth

Dublin, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Audiobooks Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Genre (Fiction, Non-Fiction), Preferred Device (Smartphones, Laptops & Tablets), Distribution Channel, Target Audience, Region, with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global Audiobooks Market, valued at USD 8.70 billion in 2024, is anticipated to reach USD 35.47 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.20%

This substantial growth is largely driven by technological advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP), which are revolutionizing the audiobook industry by offering personalized recommendations, dynamic narration, and enhanced accessibility. The increasing demand for audiobooks from libraries, retail bookstores, and online subscriptions continues to fuel this market expansion.

Subscription-based models are increasingly popular, as evidenced by Rakuten Kobo's expansion of its Kobo Plus service to Taiwan and Hong Kong in February 2024 after successful launches in the United States and Europe. This service enhances user experience by offering features like personalized recommendations and adjustable narration speed, underscoring the trend toward more interactive and user-friendly audiobook experiences.

Audiobooks are becoming more favored across various demographics, including adults and children, due to their convenient and accessible nature. This format allows consumers to enjoy literature while multitasking, contributing to its growing popularity. Additionally, the availability of diverse audiobook formats, such as MP3 and solid-state preloaded digital devices, caters to a range of consumer preferences and further stimulates market growth.

Technological enhancements have significantly optimized audiobook services, broadening their usage across multiple end-user groups. Analyzing consumer behavior and market dynamics-such as the rise in online subscriptions and retail book transactions-helps propel market development.

Audiobooks Market Report Highlights

The fiction segment led the market in 2024, capturing over 64% of the market share, driven by the demand for immersive storytelling.

The smartphone segment achieved the largest revenue share in 2024 due to the pervasive use of mobile devices for entertainment and educational purposes.

The market's one-time download segment claimed the highest share in 2024, favored by consumers preferring individual title ownership over subscriptions.

The adult demographic segment garnered the largest revenue share in 2024, with a wide variety of genre offerings designed for mature consumers.

Why Should You Buy This Report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the market across key regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Understand the market presence of major players.

Future Trends: Identify pivotal trends and drivers shaping the market's future.

Actionable Recommendations: Use insights to discover new revenue opportunities and guide strategic business decisions.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence for effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Analysis of growth opportunities and trends

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for thorough market assessment

Competition strategy and market share evaluation

Product innovation listings to keep ahead of industry trends

Companies Featured

Amazon.com, Inc.

Apple Inc.

Audible, Inc

Barnes & Noble Booksellers, Inc.

Downpour.com

Google LLC

PLAYSTER (SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.)

Rakuten Group, Inc.

Storytel AB

VoiceVerse

Spotify AB

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $8.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $35.47 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.2% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lksqhz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment