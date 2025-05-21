AI Trust, Risk and Security Management Trends Analysis and Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030: Market to Reach $7.44 Billion - Generative AI Foundation Models Spur Demand for Advanced AI TRiSM Tools

Dublin, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Trust, Risk and Security Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Solution, Services), Type (Explainability, ModelOps), Application, Deployment, Enterprise Size, End-use, Region, with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The AI Trust, Risk and Security Management Market, valued at USD 2.34 billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 7.44 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 21.60%. As AI adoption accelerates across industries, the demand for AI trust, risk, and security management (TRiSM) solutions is also expected to grow, driven by concerns around bias, explain-ability, and security vulnerabilities. Regulatory bodies' focus on responsible AI systems further amplifies the necessity for these solutions.

Recent industry updates underline this trend, such as Resistant AI securing USD 11 million in June 2023 to develop AI security solutions aimed at financial institutions, highlighting the rising need for robust AI-powered security in the financial services sector.

Collaborations among AI TRiSM providers and tech firms foster enhanced growth opportunities by expanding the AI TRiSM ecosystem, integrating data security platforms, explainable AI tools, and monitoring systems. This unified approach addresses sector-specific AI challenges, enabling the customization of solutions to suit the unique requirements of industries like healthcare, finance, and manufacturing.

The rise of generative AI foundation models poses unique challenges to data exchange and processing, necessitating sophisticated tools. This trend offers a promising avenue for AI TRiSM developers to align with policymakers and innovate solutions targeting data management, privacy assurance, and content filtering within these models.

AI Trust, Risk and Security Management Market Report Highlights

The solution segment dominated the AI TRiSM industry, capturing about 70% of global revenue in 2024, with significant growth anticipated for the services segment over the forecast period.

The explainability segment held the largest revenue share in the AI TRiSM market in 2024, with the ModelOps segment expected to see notable growth.

The governance & compliance segment led in revenue share in 2024, while the bias detection & mitigation segment is poised for substantial growth.

The on-premises segment captured the largest market share in 2024, with the cloud segment projected to grow significantly.

The large enterprise segment accounted for the biggest revenue share in 2024, but the Small & Medium Enterprise (SME) segment is predicted to grow markedly.

The IT & telecom sector led the AI TRiSM market in 2024, with the healthcare sector expected to experience substantial growth.

Companies Featured

AT&T Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

LogicManager, Inc.

Moody's Analytics, Inc.

RSA Security LLC.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

ServiceNow Inc.

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Development LP

Rapid7

