Lieutenant Colonel Jennifer N. Pritzker Named to the Inaugural TIME100 Philanthropy List

Chicago, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAWANI Enterprises, Inc. is proud to announce that its Founder and Chairwoman, Lieutenant Colonel Jennifer N. Pritzker (Retired), has been named to the inaugural 2025 TIME100 Philanthropy list, honoring 100 global leaders transforming the world through generosity, leadership, and impact.

Lieutenant Colonel Pritzker was recognized as an innovator for her visionary leadership and exceptional lifetime commitment to philanthropic giving, having donated nearly half a billion dollars to an eclectic range of causes that span military and veteran support, education, historical preservation, science, human rights, and health equity.

A retired Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Army, Pritzker has transformed her legacy of service into a robust philanthropic platform through the TAWANI Foundation and Pritzker Military Foundation. Notable efforts include more than $33 million in support to Norwich University, and over $12 million in polar research funding to institutions such as the Field Museum and SETI Institute.

Through her Foundations she has personally helped deliver aid on the ground—providing hands-on support while contributing more than $3.5 million to the Greater Chicago Food Depository and $3.6 million to Operation White Stork, a U.S. veteran–led organization delivering vital medical aid to civilians and soldiers on Ukraine’s front lines.

Lieutenant Colonel Pritzker's philanthropic reach also includes significant support for women’s health, the arts, LGBTQ+ rights, and environmental conservation. Her partnerships span organizations such as Women in International Security, Loyola University Chicago, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, and Ceek Women’s Health.

Through her continued leadership at TAWANI Enterprises and her foundation work, Lieutenant Colonel Pritzker remains dedicated to supporting communities, advancing knowledge, and championing causes that shape a better, more inclusive future.

The full list is now available at time.com/time100-philanthropy and will appear in the June 9, 2025 issue of TIME, available on newsstands beginning Friday, May 30.

About TAWANI Enterprises

A visionary umbrella organization with an entrepreneurial outlook, TAWANI Enterprises has a private equity portfolio of startup and mature innovative companies in various industries; and not-for-profit interests. The company offers back-office services to all internal owned companies, including TAWANI Property Management, TAWANI Foundation, Pritzker Military Foundation, Master Wings Publishing, TAWANI Ventures, Mission94 Firearms Education Center and Aurum Trading a rare coin and precious metals dealer. All investments, for profit and not-for-profit, are based on TAWANI’s mission to create opportunities for growth and knowledge and to create things of shared value to be enjoyed by citizens into the future. For more information, visit http://www.tawanienterprises.com.

About the TIME100 Philanthropy List

The TIME100 Philanthropy List honors 100 of the most influential global leaders who are shaping the future of giving. The list highlights individuals whose philanthropic efforts are driving meaningful change across sectors – from education and health to human rights, science, and sustainability. Honorees are selected for both the scale of their giving and the strategic vision behind it, celebrating those who are using their resources, platforms, and influence to solve some of the world’s most pressing challenges. For more information, please visit https://time.com/collections/time100-philanthrophy/.

