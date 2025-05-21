Mezcal Trends Analysis and Growth Forecasts Report 2025: Market to Reach $1.85 Billion by 2030 - Artisanal Appeal Boosts Popularity Amid Global Expansion

Dublin, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mezcal Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Joven, Reposado, Anejo), Category (100% Agave, Blend), Distribution (Specialty Stores, Online), Region, with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global mezcal market, valued at USD 1.14 billion in 2024, is expected to soar to USD 1.85 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.40%

This upward trajectory is largely fueled by a shift in consumer preference towards premium alcoholic beverages. The appeal of high-quality, artisanal products has positioned mezcal, with its distinct flavor and traditional production methods, as a sought-after choice, especially among affluent consumers valuing authenticity and craftsmanship.

An increasing interest in agave distillates, spurred by the popularity of tequila, is another significant growth driver. Mezcal's capability to be made from over 36 different agave species offers a broader flavor spectrum than tequila, typically derived from blue agave. This unique diversity fuels consumer demand for novel drinking experiences.

The market also benefits from the growing demand for beverages made from authentic and sustainable practices. Consumers today favor products that are ethically sourced and crafted using natural ingredients. This trend dovetails well with mezcal's heritage and artisan techniques, enhancing its appeal to a discerning audience that appreciates its cultural significance.

Mezcal's global expansion is further amplified by its adoption in the cocktail culture, with mixologists worldwide incorporating it into unique concoctions. Especially in regions like North America and Europe, increased imports and consumer interest have significantly bolstered demand.

Furthermore, innovation within the mezcal sector, such as ready-to-drink cocktails and flavored varieties, has attracted contemporary consumers who value convenience along with quality. Innovations like these resonate with modern tastes while maintaining mezcal's traditional qualities.

The industry's competitive landscape is seeing evolution as key players like Diageo PLC and Pernod Ricard SA invest in sustainable practices and brand expansion. Their efforts ensure mezcal's relevance and broaden its appeal to both traditional enthusiasts and newer audiences.

Challenges remain, notably from competing spirits like tequila, whiskey, and rum. Market entry hurdles, quality control inconsistencies, and regulatory barriers create an environment ripe for both risk and opportunity. Agave supply disruptions also pose potential challenges, affecting production stability and costs.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.14 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.85 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.4% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Pernod Ricard SA

Ilegal Mezcal SA

El Silencio Holdings INC

Rey Campero

Diageo PLC

Mezcal Vago

Lagrimas de Dolores

Bacardi Limited

Brown-Forman

Craft Distillers

Destileria Tlacolula

Familia Camarena

MADRE Mezcal

Banhez Spirits Company LLC

Becle SAB de CV (Jose Cuervo)

Global Mezcal Market Report: Segmentation

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)

Joven

Reposado

Anejo

Others

Category Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)

100% Agave

Blend

Distribution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

