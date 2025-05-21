U.S. Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Growth Forecasts Report 2025-2030 | Contract Manufacturers Enable Scalable, Cost-Effective Production of Biologics and Biosimilars

Dublin, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report by Source (Mammalian, Non-mammalian), Service, Products (Biologics, Biosimilars), Type, Scale of Operation, Therapeutic Area, with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The U.S. Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market, valued at USD 10.67 Billion in 2024, is poised for significant growth, reaching USD 19.54 Billion by 2030, driven by a robust CAGR of 10.60%

This surge is fueled by an increasing demand for biologics and biosimilars, which offer innovative solutions to complex diseases. Technological advancements, including single-use systems and continuous processing, are pivotal in enhancing production efficiency and scalability, empowering contract manufacturers to deliver high-quality, cost-effective biopharmaceuticals.

The expansion of Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) supports market growth through cost-effective production capabilities. By outsourcing manufacturing processes, biopharma companies can reduce operational costs and focus resources on innovation. CMOs, with their scalable solutions and advanced expertise, are instrumental in meeting the demand for biologics and biosimilars, driving industry expansion and fostering technological innovation.

Chronic diseases continue to elevate the demand for advanced biopharmaceuticals, propelling growth in the industry. Simultaneously, innovations in bioprocessing technologies, such as single-use systems, are transforming production methodologies. These advancements enable contract manufacturers to efficiently produce high-quality therapies, thereby bolstering the growth trajectory of the U.S. biopharmaceutical sector.

U.S. Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Report Highlights

Mammalian source segment held the largest share in 2024, pivotal for producing biologics like monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins.

Process development segment led with the largest revenue share of 34.8% in 2024, optimizing production efficiency and enhancing regulatory compliance.

The analytical & QC studies segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR, driven by stringent quality assurance and regulatory needs in biopharmaceutical production.

Biologics products dominated with the largest market share in 2024, fueled by the demand for monoclonal antibodies, cell and gene therapies, and biosimilars.

Biosimilars segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing from 2025 to 2030, driven by the need for cost-effective alternatives to biologics.

Why Should You Buy This Report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Access detailed insights across regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Understand the market positioning of key players.

Future Trends: Identify pivotal trends and drivers shaping the industry.

Actionable Recommendations: Leverage insights for strategic business decisions and revenue growth.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $10.67 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $19.54 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.6% Regions Covered United States



Companies Featured

Lonza

WuXi Biologics

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Samsung Biologics

AGC Biologics

Catalent, Inc

Rentschler Biopharma SE

Eurofins Scientific

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7svoqp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment