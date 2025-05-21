Ohio & Michigan Air Compressor Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030: Rotary/Screw Compressors Dominate Market Due to High-Performance Demand

Dublin, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ohio & Michigan Air Compressor Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Lubrication (Oil Free, Oil Filled), Product, Operating Mode, Type, Application, Power Range, State, with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Ohio & Michigan Air Compressor Market is set for robust growth, increasing from a value of USD 324.8 Million in 2024 to USD 395.7 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 3.40%

This growth is driven by a solid industrial base and automotive production in both states, with numerous fabrication plants, OEMs, and tier suppliers relying on compressed air systems. Market expansion is further fueled by the need for plant modernization and the integration of Industry 4.0 practices, emphasizing high-performance air compressors like rotary screw and oil-free models.

The rise in infrastructure and construction activities across urban and industrial corridors fuels demand for portable compressors, crucial for road work and site-based construction. Energy-efficient solutions offer significant growth opportunities, with manufacturers motivated to reduce operational costs and carbon emissions by retrofitting or replacing legacy systems with those equipped with Variable Speed Drives (VSDs) and smart controls. Regulatory compliance with OSHA and EPA standards further accelerates the shift towards quieter, cleaner, and more efficient compressor technologies.

Industry leaders such as Atlas Copco AB, Ingersoll Rand, and KAESER KOMPRESSOREN are actively engaging in strategic maneuvers including product launches and acquisitions. For instance, Rotair, a subsidiary of ELGi, launched two new portable compressors in April 2023, the electric MDVN34E and petrol MDVN32B, catering to varying environmental restrictions and efficiency demands.

Ohio & Michigan Air Compressor Market Report Highlights

The rotary/screw segment dominated in 2024 due to its capacity to provide a steady compressed air flow, essential for high-performance operations in sectors like manufacturing and automotive.

The oil-filled compressor segment led in 2024, with higher durability and lower noise levels driving its demand.

Electric compressors topped market shares thanks to tightening environmental standards demanding reduced emissions.

Stationary compressors were most popular in 2024 due to their efficient motors and consistent high-quality air supply, vital for precision tasks.

The manufacturing sector, a major market driver, utilizes compressed air across numerous applications, expanding in tandem with industry growth.

The 51-250 kW power range held the highest market share, attributed to its versatility in industrial tasks, from operating machinery to handling materials.

Ohio's market leadership in 2024 stemmed from its automotive and aerospace activities, underscoring the shift to energy-efficient compressor technologies.

Hitachi's strategic move to consolidate its global air power business was marked by the April 2023 rebranding of Sullair as Hitachi Global Air Power.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 152 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $324.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $395.7 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.4% Regions Covered United States



