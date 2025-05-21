U.S. Physician Groups Market Trends Analysis and Growth Forecasts 2025-2030: Government Initiatives Fuel Revenue, Value-Added Services Set U.S. Physician Groups Apart

Dublin, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Physician Groups Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Practice Type (Single Specialty Group, Multi-Specialty Group), Practice Size (5 To 10, 11 To 24), Ownership (Physician-owned, Hospital-owned), Region, with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The U.S. Physician Groups Market, initially valued at USD 349.49 Billion in 2024, anticipates growth to USD 542.99 Billion by 2030, driven by a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.62%

This growth is largely due to the transition of medical practitioners from solo to group practices, enabling efficient use of advanced medical equipment and wider geographic reach to serve a larger patient base.

An increasing number of physician groups offer value-added services such as telemedicine, chronic disease management, patient education, wellness programs, and preventive care, distinguishing themselves within the healthcare market. These services not only attract new patients but also enhance patient outcomes. For example, in August 2023, the Northwestern Medical Group launched the Northwestern Medicine Canning Thoracic Institute Hispanic Program to provide personalized care in Spanish.

Government initiatives are crucial in promoting physician revenue and are expected to significantly drive market expansion. Realizing the contribution of doctors in shaping a value-based healthcare system, diverse strategies are being implemented to balance revenues across specialties. Notably, in January 2024, Commons Clinic in Los Angeles announced its Center for Spine Economics, Outcomes, & Research, with a USD 100 million investment planned over ten years. This center seeks to innovate spinal care models within community-based accountable networks, minimizing reliance on hospital settings.

U.S. Physician Groups Market Report Highlights

Single specialty practices led with the largest revenue share of 60.74% in 2024, while the multi-specialty group sector is projected to grow fastest during the forecast period.

Practice segments with fewer than five physicians held the largest revenue share of 36.49% in 2024. The 50+ physicians category is poised for the fastest CAGR.

Physician-owned practices dominated with a 48.88% market share in 2024. The private equity segment should experience the swiftest CAGR.

The Southeast region captured the largest market share of 25.32% in 2024, with the Western region expected to exhibit the fastest growth.

Why Should You Buy This Report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Detailed insights into regional and segment-specific market dynamics.

Competitive Landscape: Analysis of key player market presence.

Future Trends: Insight into upcoming market trends and drivers.

Actionable Recommendations: Information to assist in identifying new revenue opportunities and strategic business planning.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $349.49 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $542.99 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered United States



Companies Featured

Cleveland Clinic

Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc. (The Permanente Medical Group, Inc.)

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP (Optum, Inc.)

Select Medical (Select Physical Therapy)

C-HCA, Inc. (HCA Florida Healthcare Physicians (HCA, Inc.))

University of Pittsburgh Physicians (UPMC Physicians)

NYU Langone Health (NYU Langone Hospitals)

Northwestern Memorial HealthCare (Northwestern Medicine)

HealthCare Partners IPA (HealthCare Partners, MSO)

Northwell Health (Northwell Health Physician Partners)

RWJ Barnabas Health Medical Group

Ascension

Penn Medicine Physicians (The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania)

