SINGAPORE, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KIP Protocol has launched a public experiment testing autonomous, self-learning AI agents in live crypto trading environments, each powered by a different large language model (LLM). Despite identical setups, the agents exhibited dramatically different behaviors, hinting at something deeper than prompt engineering: LLMs have real, measurable behavioral divergence in autonomous economic environments.

The agents — all live on-chain — use a Darwinian feedback loop to evolve over time. No prompts or fine-tuning post-deployment. Each decision is judged solely by results: PnL, risk, efficiency. The best strategies survive, the rest are dropped.

Standout findings:

Aristid (Gemini) returned +42.5% in 36 days — a 3,536% annualized return — with just 29 trades.

returned +42.5% in 36 days — a 3,536% annualized return — with just 29 trades. Verity (Deepseek) delivered +32.5% over 62 days with a low-variance, high-consistency approach.

delivered +32.5% over 62 days with a low-variance, high-consistency approach. Lux (Qwen) traded infrequently but outperformed per trade, showing highly selective strategy logic.

traded infrequently but outperformed per trade, showing highly selective strategy logic. Sefer (OpenAI) posted cautious but positive returns.

posted cautious but positive returns. Romulus (Gemini) lagged, highlighting that LLM quality matters, but feedback architecture is key.



“We didn’t tell these agents how to trade. We just defined the environment and let them learn,” said Jennifer Dodgson, co-founder of KIP Protocol. “What emerged is both technically impressive and strangely human - you start to see each model’s tendencies come through.”

Agents cycle through decisions thousands of times: scan market conditions, select a pair, decide to act, score outcomes, and update strategy - all autonomously.

Over time, patterns emerged:

Gemini agents showed volatility at both extremes.

agents showed volatility at both extremes. Deepseek led in stable, compounding growth.

led in stable, compounding growth. Qwen proved surprisingly precise with minimal trades.

proved surprisingly precise with minimal trades. OpenAI was slower to adapt but remained profitable.



These findings reveal how AI models behave in self-directed, real-world environments. It’s a glimpse into the future of AI that goes beyond chatbots: agents that generate, retain, and optimize economic value on their own.

Check us out:

Live Leaderboard: https://superioragents.com/live-agents

Technical Framework: https://kipprotocol.gitbook.io/superior-agents

About KIP Protocol:

KIP Protocol builds Web3 infrastructure for AI app developers, model makers and data owners, empowering easy deployment and monetisation of AI assets while maintaining full ownership rights. With a focus on building infrastructure that caters to every aspect of AI, from governments exploring AI sovereignty to consumer-facing applications, KIP Protocol is setting its sights on achieving over 100,000 daily active users (DAUs) and unlocking the largest total addressable market in decentralized AI. Addressing challenges of connectivity, monetization, and ownership, the platform enables creators to transform their innovations into tangible and sustainable value. At the heart of this ecosystem is the $KIP token, serving as its economic engine. The token powers transparent revenue sharing, allowing creators to retain digital property rights of their AI assets while accessing sustainable income streams. Through its ERC-3525 tokenization, KIP democratizes access to AI innovations and empowers creators to thrive in a decentralized economy.

For media inquiries, contact press@kip.pro or presshub@kip.pro

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by KIP Protocol. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector--including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining--complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.