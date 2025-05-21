Pet Food Revolution: First Global Cell-Cultured Pet Food Products Launched in UK in 2025

Dublin, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hot Topics Case Study: Advanced Protein Alternatives in Pet Food" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is part of a case study series on trending topics in consumer goods, foodservice and packaging. This report assesses the market potential for emerging cell-cultured and precision-ferment pet food products as an alternative to animal and plant-based products.



The niche market for protein alternatives in pet food has undergone significant developments in recent years. Initially the market has been focused on plant-based pet food, using plant protein ingredients. However, in the last few years several food technology start-ups have been developing cell-cultured and precision fermented proteins for pet food, with the first cell-cultured pet food product sold globally launching in the UK in 2025. Despite major breakthroughs, there are still unresolved challenges in advanced proteins regarding scalability, pricing, consumer acceptance, and regulation.



Report Highlights

Several cell-cultured pet food brands now claim their pricing is on a par with premium pet food, but the advanced production processes make it far from the most affordable option in pet food. A few companies believe they will achieve mass production in 2025.

Regulatory approval in Europe and the UK is progressing. Approval on a global scale will be ongoing for decades and there are conflicting views on whether it is easier than approval for human consumption.

Academic consensus is that cell-cultured and precision fermented pet food is safe and nutritionally complete. Consumer acceptance is less certain and will hinge on brand marketing and communication.

Reasons to Buy

Understand the challenges and opportunities associated with commercializing advanced proteins for pet.

Identify key competitors and innovations in advanced pet protein.

Assess the consumer appetite for advanced protein concepts for pets compared to other available pet food options.

Company Coverage:

Cult Food Science

Bene Meat

Bond Pet food

Meatly

