Seed Coating Market Global Forecast Report to 2030 | Seed Coating Market Set to Surge to $3.52 Billion by 2030, Growing at 8.2% CAGR

Dublin, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Seed Coating Market by Additive Type (Polymers, Colorants, Binders, Minerals/Pumice, Active Ingredients), Crop Type, Process (Film Coating, Pelleting, Encrusting), Coating Type (Bio-based, Synthetic), Form, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report categorizes the seed coating market by additive type, process, crop type, coating type, form, and region. It provides detailed insights into market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. Key industry players are analyzed for business strategies, recent developments, and market share.

The global seed coating market is projected to grow from USD 2.38 billion in 2025 to USD 3.52 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

This growth is driven by increasing demand for high-quality seeds that offer enhanced germination, pest protection, and crop uniformity. The rise in sustainable farming practices, precision agriculture, and increased use of biological inputs further fuels market expansion.

Government policies focused on increasing crop yields on limited arable land also contribute to market growth. Advancements in coating technologies, such as polymer-based and bio-based formulations, have enhanced seed performance and handling. The integration of micronutrients, pesticides, and microbial inoculants into seed coatings adds substantial value for farmers. Growing awareness among farmers regarding the long-term benefits of seed treatments is accelerating market adoption.

The liquid segment holds the largest market share in the seed coating market.

The liquid form dominates due to its superior application efficiency, uniform coverage, and adaptability across various seed types. Liquid coatings allow precise delivery of active ingredients, enhancing germination and performance. This form is preferred in commercial agriculture for its ease of application using automated equipment, suitable for large-scale operations. Liquid seed coatings also ensure better adhesion and reduced dust-off compared to dry formulations, promoting safety and environmental compliance.

The film coating segment leads the process segment in the seed coating market.

Film coating is favored for providing a thin, uniform seed layer without altering size or shape, which enhances appearance and plant flowability. It allows precise delivery of active ingredients, reducing dust-off and supporting sustainable agriculture. Its efficiency and compatibility with a wide range of crops drive its preference in both developed and emerging markets.

Europe is expected to experience significant growth in the seed coating market.

Europe's strong focus on sustainable agriculture, along with strict regulations advocating environmentally friendly inputs, boosts market growth. The region's major agricultural economies, like France, Germany, and the Netherlands, together with rising farmer awareness about coated seeds, contribute to this trend. EU regulations supporting biological treatments and microplastic-free coatings foster technological innovations and investments.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent companies in the market include BASF (Germany), Syensqo (Belgium), Clariant (Switzerland), Croda International (UK), Sensient Technologies Corporation (US), Germains Seed Technology (UK), Milliken (US), Covestro (Germany), BrettYoung (Canada), Chromatech Incorporated (US), and others.

Other players include Acadian Plant Health (Canada), Smith Seed Services (US), Little's Agrivet (India), AlfaGen Seeds Company Pty Ltd. (Australia), and more.

Study Coverage:

Key market drivers (technological innovations), restraints (regulatory environment), opportunities (customized coatings), and challenges (R&D costs).

Insights on research & development activities and new product launches.

Information about lucrative markets and geographical diversification.

Competitive assessment of market leaders like BASF SE, Syensqo, Clariant, Croda International plc, among others.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 287 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.38 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.52 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Drivers: Advancements in Seed Coating Technologies Reduced Environmental Impact

Challenges: Challenges in Applying Microbes To Seed Coatings Lengthy Duration of Development of Seed Coating Formulations

Case Studies: Pre-Coating Upgrading Solutions Through AI-Powered Systems Integration of AI in Seed Quality Testing To Accelerate Development of Customized Seed Coating Solutions

Industry Trends: Impact of AI/Gen AI on Seed Coating Market Use of Gen AI in Seed Coating

Opportunities: Development of Bio-Based Seed Coating Products Use of Microbial Inoculants in Seed Coating



Company Profiles

BASF

Syensqo

Clariant

Croda International

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Covestro

Germains Seed Technology

Milliken

Brettyoung

Chromatech Incorporated

Centor Group

Michelman, Inc.

Precision Labs

Cr Minerals Company

Universal Coating Systems

Smith Seed Services

Little's Agrivet

Alfagen Seeds Company Pty Ltd.

Agathos Bv

SP Colour & Chemicals

Organic Dyes and Pigments

Bioweg

Southern Enterprises

Seedpoly Biocoatings Private Limited

Cistronics Technovations Pvt Ltd.



