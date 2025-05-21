XRP News: 7 Days Left, Buy $XDX Before XenDex Presale Closes and Exchange Listings Begin

SYDNEY, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With just 7 days remaining, the clock is ticking for investors to secure their allocation of $XDX tokens before the XenDex presale officially ends. Having already filled its soft cap and with the hard cap nearly reached, XenDex is entering its final presale phase and early momentum is turning into full-blown market attention.

XenDex is emerging as the most anticipated DeFi launch on the XRP Ledger, offering real utility, speed, and accessibility at a time when XRP is experiencing a powerful market resurgence.

Riding on the recent news of the possibility of XRP price hitting all time high, XenDex is building the DeFi infrastructure XRP has long needed. Its all-in-one decentralized exchange (DEX) is in active development, and the Version 1 of the DEX will be unveiled soon, showcasing every feature in action.

A First-of-Its-Kind Platform on XRPL

XenDex combines the best of DeFi in a beginner-friendly, powerful interface, including:

AI-Powered Copy Trading – Mirror successful trades and reduce risk in real-time

– Mirror successful trades and reduce risk in real-time Non-Custodial Lending & Borrowing – Earn rewards by lending or using assets as collateral

– Earn rewards by lending or using assets as collateral Cross-Chain Trading – Seamlessly swap XRP tokens across networks like Solana, Ethereum, and BNB

– Seamlessly swap XRP tokens across networks like Solana, Ethereum, and BNB Staking & Yield Farming – Earn passive income by supplying liquidity to XenDex pools

– Earn passive income by supplying liquidity to XenDex pools DAO Governance – Let the community steer the direction of the platform via $XDX voting rights



The upcoming mockup will give the community a first look at how these features will function and only presale buyers will get early access to the live platform once it launches.

Presale Details (Final Phase)

Soft Cap: Filled

Filled Hard Cap: Almost Filled

Almost Filled Price: 1.25 XRP = 10 XDX

1.25 XRP = 10 XDX Minimum Buy: 150 XRP

Buy Now Before the Presale Ends: https://xendex.net/presale

Confirmed Listings on Major Exchanges

Once the presale closes, $XDX will be listed on:

Binance

Gate.io

MEXC

BitMart

FirstLedger

MagneticX

Thousands have already joined the XenDex community across Telegram and X (Twitter), locking in their $XDX tokens before exchange listings go live. With the soft cap filled, token supply shrinking, and momentum building by the hour, this is your last best opportunity to buy before price pressure explodes.

With XRP’s momentum stronger than ever and XenDex close to launching, this is your last chance to buy before price surges post-listing.

Join the XenDex Community

Website: https://xendex.net

Presale: https://xendex.net/presale

Telegram: https://t.me/xendexcommunity

Twitter/X: https://x.com/xendex_xrp

Docs: https://xdxdocs.gitbook.io

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8182d808-49c5-41f6-a354-e7cca62a378a