ZOOZ Power to Present at the 2025 Aegis Capital Virtual Conference

Tel-Aviv, Israel, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZOOZ Power (Nasdaq and TASE: ZOOZ), a leading provider of flywheel-based power boosters and energy management systems enabling ultra-fast EV charging solutions, announced today that Erez Zimerman, ZOOZ Power’s Chief Executive Officer will present at the 2025 Aegis Capital Corp. Virtual Conference on May 22 at 4:00 p.m. ET.

For interested investors, a live webcast of the presentation can be accessed HERE.

About The 2025 Aegis Capital Corp. Virtual Conference

The conference brings together a lineup of companies and key business partners, and it features a network of retail brokers, institutional funds, and money managers. The conference is an excellent opportunity to gain insight into the latest developments happening at each of the presenting companies.

About ZOOZ Power

ZOOZ Power (NASDAQ/TASE: ZOOZ) is a leading provider of intelligent, flywheel-based energy-boosting and management solutions that empower the rapid deployment of ultra-fast EV charging infrastructure, without the need for expensive or time-consuming grid upgrades.

As the electric vehicle market accelerates, ZOOZ addresses a critical challenge: the widening gap between growing consumer demand for ultra-fast charging and the limited capacity of existing electrical grids.

ZOOZ’s proprietary flywheel technology enables Charging Point Operators (CPOs) and fleet owners to overcome local grid limitations by delivering high-performance, sustainable, and cost-effective power-boosting systems. These solutions ensure reliable ultra-fast charging capabilities while enhancing grid efficiency and flexibility.

Engineered for long-term durability and environmental sustainability, ZOOZ Power’s solutions help customers accelerate infrastructure rollout, optimize utilization, and drive faster revenue and profitability growth.

