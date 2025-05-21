Hivello and IoTeX Partner for $HVLO Staking

LONDON and AMSTERDAM, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hivello , a DePIN aggregator that enables users to earn by monetizing idle (computing) resources across multiple DePINs (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks), announces $HVLO is now listed on DePINscan — the leading explorer and analytics platform for Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN) on IoTeX .

Through this listing, Hivello is significantly expanding its visibility and reach within the broader DePIN & IoTeX ecosystems. By being featured on DePINscan, users now have access to $HVLO through another trusted, transparent platform where they can find information about Hivello, learn about the $HVLO token, and participate in staking directly on IoTeX’s L1 Blockchain.

This not only strengthens Hivello’s discoverability among crypto-native and DePIN-aligned communities, but also creates a more accessible entry point for new users looking to understand and engage with decentralized infrastructure.

As DePIN adoption accelerates globally, this integration ensures that Hivello is well-positioned at the center of a rapidly evolving movement, DePIN. With over 13 million active devices contributing to DePIN networks daily, the market is projected to grow from $50 billion in 2024 to $3.5 trillion by 2028 (Messari, Q1 2025) .

By partnering with IoTeX, Hivello is not only increasing visibility, it is providing users with the tools, incentives, and entry points needed to help more people onboard into this new, decentralized movement.

“Partnering with IoTeX to bring HVLO staking to DePINscan is a meaningful step for us,” said Domenic Carosa, Chairman of Hivello. “It allows us to open up HVLO and Hivello in a greater way to the IoTex ecosystem and community who wish to participate even more in DePIN. This aligns perfectly with our mission to onboard the next wave of Web2 users into Web3.”

“By converging technical innovation with powerful partnerships, this launch marks a major step forward in expanding DePIN accessibility and participation,” added Qevan Guo, CTO and Co-Founder of IoTeX.

About IoTeX :

IoTeX is a Layer 1 blockchain platform designed to power decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN) and real-world Web3 applications. It provides the tools, scalability, and infrastructure needed for projects to connect physical devices to blockchain in a secure, efficient, and decentralized way.

Website | X | Discord

About Hivello :

Hivello is an aggregator of DePIN projects that allows any user to participate in a variety of DePIN networks with just a few clicks. This eliminates the technical hurdles that many users face when trying to join these networks, and allows users to earn passive income by mobilizing their idle computers.We aim to create a simple app that allows users to contribute their computer resources and earn passive income, with no technical knowledge required. It's as easy as downloading, installing, and running nodes, making complex technologies accessible and beneficial to all.

Website | X | Discord | LinkedIn | Youtube

Contact information:

Karla Janse van Rensburg

Marketing coordinator @ Hivello

karla@hivello.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a7fdf41f-5521-4811-b49b-cb8e97d767ef