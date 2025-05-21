Top Arizona Team Led by Scott Kumler Joins eXp Realty, Bringing $80M in Volume

BELLINGHAM, Wash., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced that top-producing Arizona team leader Scott Kumler and The Kumler Group have joined the company. Formerly with My Home Group, where his 53-member team ranked among the top five, The Kumler Group closed over $80 million in volume across 192 transactions in 2024 alone.

“My goal is to give unparalleled value and support to our agents,” said Kumler. “After months of research, it was clear that eXp was the best place to deliver that.”

The move comes under the sponsorship of Joshua Smith, host of the GSD Mode Podcast and Kumler’s longtime mentor. “Joshua has been one of the biggest influences on my career. Joining under him just made sense,” said Kumler. “Plus, our agents now get access to coaching from Mike Sherrard, which adds even more value.”

Kumler noted that although eXp’s revenue-share model is well known, it was the mentorship ecosystem and supportive leadership that sealed the deal. “I’m extremely loyal, and I won’t ask my agents to follow unless I’m 100% sold,” he said. “eXp gave me total confidence in our ability to scale support, coaching, and training.”

Kumler has been consistently ranked in the top 1% of Realtors® in Arizona and was recognized as a Top 100 solo agent among more than 2,000 agents before forming his elite residential real estate team. The team, which operates across the Phoenix Valley, is known for its agent-first culture, strategic growth, and unwavering commitment to mentorship.

“Scott’s unwavering focus on agent development and leadership aligns perfectly with our values,” said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty. “His decision to bring a high-performing team like The Kumler Group to eXp reflects our continued growth among the industry’s top professionals.”

When not leading one of Arizona’s top teams, Kumler is an avid traveler committed to exploring one new U.S. state and one new country each year. His business philosophy centers on authentic leadership, scalable agent support, and a commitment to building a culture of excellence.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) (the “Company”) is the holding company for eXp Realty® and SUCCESS® Enterprises. eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate brokerage in the world, with over 81,000 agents across 27 international locations. As a cloud-based, agent-centric brokerage, eXp Realty provides real estate agents industry-leading commission splits, revenue share, equity ownership opportunities, and a global network that empowers agents to build thriving businesses. For more information about eXp World Holdings, Inc., visit: expworldholdings.com.

SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine, has been a trusted name in personal and professional development since 1897. As part of the eXp ecosystem, it offers agents access to valuable resources to enhance their skills, grow their businesses, and achieve long-term success. For more information about SUCCESS, visit success.com.

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the Company’s and its management’s current expectations but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could impact actual results materially. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding international expansion, individual agent success, and the availability of equity ownership programs. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include real estate market fluctuations, changes in agent retention or recruitment, the Company’s ability to expand successfully in international markets, competitive pressures, regulatory changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K. We do not undertake any obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Media Contact

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

mediarelations@expworldholdings.com

Investor Relations

Denise Garcia

investors@expworldholdings.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c2de0c0-e467-4f02-9a0f-43e8273b3fec