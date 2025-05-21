Deadline Alert: Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) Investors Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP reminds investors of the upcoming June 30, 2025 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Open Lending Corporation (“Open Lending” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LPRO) securities between February 24, 2022 and March 31, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On March 17, 2025, before the market opened, Open Lending disclosed that it would be unable to timely file its Annual Report for 2024 as it “require[d] additional time to finalize its accounting and review processes specifically related to its profit share revenue and related contract assets.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.40, or 9.28%, to close at $3.91 per share on March 17, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume. The stock continued to fall the following trading day, declining $0.42, or 10.87%, to close at $3.49 on March 18, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on March 31, 2025, after the market closed, Open Lending released its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, revealing quarterly revenue of negative $56.9 million due in part to “a $81.3 million reduction in estimated profit share revenues related to business in historic vintages” … “primarily due to heightened delinquencies and corresponding defaults associated with loans originated in 2021 through 2024.” The Company identified “three factors primarily contributed to this reduction of estimated profit share.” First, a “deterioration of the Company’s 2021 and 2022 vintages” resulting in loans which were “worth significantly less than their corresponding outstanding loan balances.” This factor accounted for “approximately 40% of the Company’s total negative change.” Second, the Company “identified two cohorts of borrowers, borrowers with credit builder tradelines and borrowers with fewer positive tradelines, that caused its 2023 and 2024 vintages to underperform.” This factor “accounted for approximately 40% of the Company’s total negative change.” Third, the Company revealed “continued elevated delinquencies and ultimate defaults” which “accounted for approximately 20% of the Company’s total negative change.” Additionally, the Company disclosed a net loss of $144 million, due to the Company being “negatively impacted by the recording of a valuation allowance on [its] deferred tax assets of $86.1 million, which increased [its] income tax expense during the period.”

In a separate press release, the Company also announced that it had appointed a new Chief Executive Officer and a new Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately, both of whom would be replacing Charles D. Jehl, who had been operating as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer simultaneously.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.59 or 57.61%, to close at $1.17 per share on April 1, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants: (1) misrepresented the capabilities of the Company’s risk-based pricing models; (2) issued materially misleading statements regarding the Company’s profit share revenue; (3) failed to disclose the Company’s 2021 and 2022 vintage loans had become worth significantly less than their corresponding outstanding loan balances; (4) misrepresented the underperformance of the Company’s 2023 and 2024 vintage loans; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Open Lending securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than June 30, 2025 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

