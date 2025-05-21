Rack Launches HVAC Division to Expand Full-Spectrum Home Energy Services

Boca Raton, Florida, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Rack, a premier South Florida-based energy solutions provider, announces the launch of its new heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) division. Known for its expertise in whole-home generators, electrical work, and energy infrastructure, it’s now extending its trusted service model into HVAC.

This move follows the successful acquisition, redevelopment, and relaunch of a former HVAC business in the Orlando market. With Memorial Day signifying its official Tri-County rollout, Rack Air aims to serve customers across Palm Beach, Broward, and the Treasure Coast. With this, the company further positions itself as the go-to source for complete, reliable home energy solutions.

Owner and CEO Jesse Rack views the expansion as a strategic evolution for the brand. “It just made sense. AC is literally in our name, and in South Florida, there isn’t a home or building that can function without reliable air conditioning,” he says. “We’ve built a strong reputation in the standby generator market by earning our clients’ trust and delivering top-tier service. Now, we’re expanding that trust into HVAC. Most people don’t own generators, but everyone has an air conditioner. This division allows us to better serve more people.”

Since 1994, Rack has served as an independent, family-owned electrical and energy solutions company serving Floridians. With locations in Boca Raton, Fort Pierce, West Palm Beach, and Naples, Rack delivers high-quality, code-compliant services across residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

It offers comprehensive home energy solutions, from emergency power systems and EV chargers to solar installations, propane infrastructure, and now, a full suite of HVAC services, including maintenance, installation, repair, and advanced smart thermostat upgrades. Its HVAC team operates with the same speed and excellence as its generator technicians, offering same-day service, membership programs, and cutting-edge system monitoring.

The company’s mission remains to tackle each job with professionalism and diligence, complete every project the right way the first time, and leave customers thrilled with the process and the results. This is the heartbeat of Rack’s operations, and it’s a result of its history.

Rack was founded by John Rack, Jesse’s father and a former New York City firefighter who brought his background in electrical contracting and architecture to South Florida in the early 1990s. John has always emphasized integrity, technical excellence, and doing right by the customer. These principles continue to shape the company today.

Once Jesse assumed ownership and leadership, he brought new energy and a modern vision to the company. Rack evolved from a respected electrical contractor into a recognizable brand built on trust, innovation, and strategic expansion. Besides growth, his goal was to create systems, build teams, and scale the business in a way that preserves the core values his father instilled. This determination’s outcome is a family business that feels local but operates with the scale and sophistication of a regional enterprise.

The launch of its new HVAC division attests to this. Rack offers customers a single, reliable source for total home energy support by integrating air conditioning into its already robust lineup, signifying the next chapter in the company’s journey.

