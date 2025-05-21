June 2025 Virtual Certificate Series Training: Enhance Leadership Communication with Storytelling

Dublin, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Storytelling for Internal Communications Virtual Certificate Series: Unlock the Power of Storytelling to Engage Teams, Strengthen Culture, and Drive Internal Communication Success (ONLINE EVENT: June 4th 11th and 18th, 2025)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Attend the Storytelling for Internal Communications Virtual Certificate Series to gain practical strategies for harnessing the untapped potential of storytelling to inspire your workforce, strengthen leadership, and drive meaningful organizational change.

You will explore topics such as:

AI-enhanced narratives: how ai is revolutionizing storytelling in internal communications

Uniting teams across distances: storytelling strategies to inspire connection in hybrid and remote workplaces

Strategies to transform your content: unlocking the potential of storytelling to breathe new life into your enterprise content

Igniting passion and purpose: strategies for using storytelling to spark employee engagement

Storytelling strategies for navigating news stories, social issues and trends to support and engage your workforce

Telling employee stories with data: unlocking the power of analytics for internal communications

Leveraging strategic storytelling and engagement for effective change management

Engaging leadership in storytelling: unlocking the power of authentic communication

Bridging generations: using storytelling to strengthen internal communications across a multigenerational workforce

Shaping organizational culture through the art of storytelling

Best practices for building stronger employee brands through the power of storytelling

Mastering the craft: advanced writing, editing, and storytelling techniques for effective internal communicators

Seamless narratives: multichannel storytelling best practices for effective internal communications

Building bridges through stories: powerful strategies to foster inclusivity and belonging in a diverse workforce

Transforming mundane messaging into compelling stories to spark employee engagement

Benefits of Attending This Virtual Certificate Training Series

Gain powerful insights and ready-to-implement ideas from a diverse mix of communicators, employee experience innovators, consultants, and technologists.

Engage directly with top industry experts and get personalized answers to your biggest challenges in storytelling strategies for internal communications.

Expand your professional network with exclusive post-conference connections

Gain access to practical presentation materials and session recordings, providing valuable resources to reference long after the event

Who Should Attend:

This conference has been researched with and designed for Directors, Managers, Vice Presidents, Specialists, Officers, Leaders and Consultants who are working in:

Corporate Storytelling

Employer and Internal Branding

Internal Communications

Strategic Communications

Corporate Communications

Enterprise Communications

Marketing Communications

Brand Content Strategy

Employee Engagement

Marketing Communications Consultant

Knowledge Management

Course Agenda:

Day 1:

Welcome and Morning Announcements

Crisis & Credibility: The Role of Storytelling in Building Employee Trust During Uncertain Times Tracy Adams, Labor Communications Manager, Corporate Affairs - The Kroger Co.

Bridging the Generational Gap: Communicating Effectively Across Ages with Storytelling Caroline Johns, Director of Corporate Communications - Saatva

Crafting a Compelling Identity: Enhancing Brand Identity Through Storytelling in Corporate Communications Lauren Anderson, Internal Communications Manager - Water for People

Harnessing the Power of Storytelling to Build a Unified Organizational Culture and Drive Business Success Ashley Johnson, Director of internal Communications - Mars Wrigley North America



Day 2:

Storytelling Revolution: Future Trends in Internal Communications Angela Betancourt, Founder & CEO - The Betancourt Group

Guiding Change: Harnessing Storytelling to Navigate Organizational Transformation

Igniting Passion and Purpose: Strategies for Using Storytelling to Spark Employee Engagement Joseph Lopez, Manager of Internal Communications - PrimeSource Building Products, Inc.

Evolving Narratives: Exploring the Latest Storytelling Techniques for Effective Internal Communications John Buchholz, Director, Communications and Storytelling - Integral



Day 3:

How to Be a Storytelling Hero: Find, Write and Deploy Stories that Show Up When and Where You Need Them Heidi Coryell Williams, Executive Director of Storytelling, Division of Marketing and Communications| Clemson University

The Write Stuff: Make your Corporate Content Shine Anna Spiewak, Content Strategist - Verizon

Weaving Words into Work: Integrating Storytelling into Everyday Business Communication Michael Streefland, Executive Advisor & Communication Strategist

Case Study: Leveraging Storytelling in Crisis Communication Allie Hyams, Senior Manager, Communications - Providence



Speakers

Caroline Johns Director of Corporate Communications - Saatva

Angela Betancourt Founder & CEO - The Betancourt Group

Allie Hyams Senior Manager, Communications - Providence

Tracy Adams Labor Communications Manager, Corporate Affairs - The Kroger Co.

Ashley Johnson Director of internal Communications - Mars Wrigley North America

Joseph Lopez Manager of Internal Communications - PrimeSource Building Products, Inc.

Anna Spiewak Content Strategist - Verizon

Michael Streefland Executive Advisor & Communication Strategist

John Buchholz Director, Communications and Storytelling - Integral

Lauren Anderson Internal Communications Manager - Water for People

Heidi Coryell Williams Executive Director of Storytelling, Division of Marketing and Communications - Clemson University



