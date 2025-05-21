June 2025 Virtual Certificate Series Training: Enhance Leadership Communication with Storytelling

Dublin, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Storytelling for Internal Communications Virtual Certificate Series: Unlock the Power of Storytelling to Engage Teams, Strengthen Culture, and Drive Internal Communication Success (ONLINE EVENT: June 4th 11th and 18th, 2025)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Attend the Storytelling for Internal Communications Virtual Certificate Series to gain practical strategies for harnessing the untapped potential of storytelling to inspire your workforce, strengthen leadership, and drive meaningful organizational change.
You will explore topics such as:
- AI-enhanced narratives: how ai is revolutionizing storytelling in internal communications
- Uniting teams across distances: storytelling strategies to inspire connection in hybrid and remote workplaces
- Strategies to transform your content: unlocking the potential of storytelling to breathe new life into your enterprise content
- Igniting passion and purpose: strategies for using storytelling to spark employee engagement
- Storytelling strategies for navigating news stories, social issues and trends to support and engage your workforce
- Telling employee stories with data: unlocking the power of analytics for internal communications
- Leveraging strategic storytelling and engagement for effective change management
- Engaging leadership in storytelling: unlocking the power of authentic communication
- Bridging generations: using storytelling to strengthen internal communications across a multigenerational workforce
- Shaping organizational culture through the art of storytelling
- Best practices for building stronger employee brands through the power of storytelling
- Mastering the craft: advanced writing, editing, and storytelling techniques for effective internal communicators
- Seamless narratives: multichannel storytelling best practices for effective internal communications
- Building bridges through stories: powerful strategies to foster inclusivity and belonging in a diverse workforce
- Transforming mundane messaging into compelling stories to spark employee engagement
Benefits of Attending This Virtual Certificate Training Series
- Gain powerful insights and ready-to-implement ideas from a diverse mix of communicators, employee experience innovators, consultants, and technologists.
- Engage directly with top industry experts and get personalized answers to your biggest challenges in storytelling strategies for internal communications.
- Expand your professional network with exclusive post-conference connections
- Gain access to practical presentation materials and session recordings, providing valuable resources to reference long after the event
Who Should Attend:
This conference has been researched with and designed for Directors, Managers, Vice Presidents, Specialists, Officers, Leaders and Consultants who are working in:
- Corporate Storytelling
- Employer and Internal Branding
- Internal Communications
- Strategic Communications
- Corporate Communications
- Enterprise Communications
- Marketing Communications
- Brand Content Strategy
- Employee Engagement
- Marketing Communications Consultant
- Knowledge Management
Course Agenda:
Day 1:
- Welcome and Morning Announcements
- Crisis & Credibility: The Role of Storytelling in Building Employee Trust During Uncertain Times
- Tracy Adams, Labor Communications Manager, Corporate Affairs - The Kroger Co.
- Bridging the Generational Gap: Communicating Effectively Across Ages with Storytelling
- Caroline Johns, Director of Corporate Communications - Saatva
- Crafting a Compelling Identity: Enhancing Brand Identity Through Storytelling in Corporate Communications
- Lauren Anderson, Internal Communications Manager - Water for People
- Harnessing the Power of Storytelling to Build a Unified Organizational Culture and Drive Business Success
- Ashley Johnson, Director of internal Communications - Mars Wrigley North America
Day 2:
- Storytelling Revolution: Future Trends in Internal Communications
- Angela Betancourt, Founder & CEO - The Betancourt Group
- Guiding Change: Harnessing Storytelling to Navigate Organizational Transformation
- Igniting Passion and Purpose: Strategies for Using Storytelling to Spark Employee Engagement
- Joseph Lopez, Manager of Internal Communications - PrimeSource Building Products, Inc.
- Evolving Narratives: Exploring the Latest Storytelling Techniques for Effective Internal Communications
- John Buchholz, Director, Communications and Storytelling - Integral
Day 3:
- How to Be a Storytelling Hero: Find, Write and Deploy Stories that Show Up When and Where You Need Them
- Heidi Coryell Williams, Executive Director of Storytelling, Division of Marketing and Communications| Clemson University
- The Write Stuff: Make your Corporate Content Shine
- Anna Spiewak, Content Strategist - Verizon
- Weaving Words into Work: Integrating Storytelling into Everyday Business Communication
- Michael Streefland, Executive Advisor & Communication Strategist
- Case Study: Leveraging Storytelling in Crisis Communication
- Allie Hyams, Senior Manager, Communications - Providence
Speakers
- Caroline Johns
- Director of Corporate Communications - Saatva
- Angela Betancourt
- Founder & CEO - The Betancourt Group
- Allie Hyams
- Senior Manager, Communications - Providence
- Tracy Adams
- Labor Communications Manager, Corporate Affairs - The Kroger Co.
- Ashley Johnson
- Director of internal Communications - Mars Wrigley North America
- Joseph Lopez
- Manager of Internal Communications - PrimeSource Building Products, Inc.
- Anna Spiewak
- Content Strategist - Verizon
- Michael Streefland
- Executive Advisor & Communication Strategist
- John Buchholz
- Director, Communications and Storytelling - Integral
- Lauren Anderson
- Internal Communications Manager - Water for People
- Heidi Coryell Williams
- Executive Director of Storytelling, Division of Marketing and Communications - Clemson University
