Joule Health & Wellbeing Offers Same-Day Stress Support, Providing a Scalable Solution for HR Leaders Addressing Burnout

Spokane, WA , May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, Joule Health & Wellbeing has expanded its offerings to include same-day stress support—a scalable solution designed to help HR leaders confront the growing impact of workplace stress and burnout.





Joule provides timely stress support to employees, helping to prevent performance issues before they arise.





Burnout: A Growing Risk for HR and Organizations

Stress and burnout have become pressing concerns for HR departments across industries. Left unaddressed, they contribute to performance issues, absenteeism, and employee turnover. As expectations on employees continue to grow, HR teams are under increasing pressure to deliver meaningful mental health solutions that are both accessible and effective.

“Traditional EAPs often fall short with long wait times and limited engagement,” said Leah Masten, Founder of Joule Health & Wellbeing. “HR leaders need support systems that operate in real time—not weeks later. That’s where Joule makes a difference.”

Real-Time, Personalized Support

Joule’s platform provides employees with same-day access to certified wellness coaches, enabling them to receive support before stress escalates into a more serious concern. Whether facing anxiety, burnout, sleep issues, or everyday overwhelm, employees are connected to confidential, professional guidance—quickly and conveniently.

“Same-day support gives employees the tools to manage stress before it impacts their work or well-being,” Masten added. “Our goal is to make mental health care timely, proactive, and genuinely useful—before it affects performance, absenteeism, or retention.”

Helping HR Do More with Less

Designed for today’s hybrid and fast-moving workplaces, Joule offers a scalable and flexible solution that reduces administrative burden while expanding support. In addition to stress management, services include guidance around sleep, nutrition, mindfulness, and behavior change—creating a more holistic wellness experience for employees.

“Supporting employee mental health doesn’t have to mean overhauling your benefits system,” Masten noted. “Joule integrates seamlessly, offering fast, targeted support when and where it’s needed.”

Why Proactive Mental Health Support Pays Off

The cost of ignoring employee stress is high—from absenteeism to quiet quitting and turnover. Proactive support, on the other hand, can deliver meaningful business results. For HR leaders, that means better focus, reduced sick leave, and a culture where employees feel supported and stay longer.

Mental wellness is no longer a perk—it’s a business essential.





About Joule Health & Wellbeing



Joule is a U.S.-based digital platform delivering fast, affordable stress and well-being support for individuals and organizations. By offering same-day sessions with a focus on accessibility, Joule helps employees manage everyday stress and improve their well-being—without the delays, costs, or complexity of traditional systems. Joule partners with organizations to deliver scalable wellness solutions that address stress, enhance productivity, and foster a healthier workplace culture.





Press inquiries

Joule Health & Wellbeing

https://joulewellbeing.com

Leah Masten

support@joulewellbeing.com

509-295-2141

707 W Main Ave, Ste B1, Spokane, WA 99201

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.youtube.com/embed/UVKTQ4qrZpw