Syensqo Announces Pricing of 1.2 billion euro-denominated Bond Offering

Brussels, Belgium – May 21, 2025 - 18:30 CEST - Syensqo SA (the "Issuer") announces the pricing of senior fixed rate bonds (together, the “Bonds”):

EUR 600 million aggregate principal amount of 3.375% bonds due 2031 at an issue price of 99.674%

EUR 600 million aggregate principal amount of 4% bonds due 2035 at an issue price of 99.789%

The proceeds of the offering will be used for general corporate purposes.

The bonds are expected to be listed and admitted to trading on the regulated market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

Christopher Davis, Chief Financial Officer of Syensqo, commented: “The transaction is another outstanding achievement for Syensqo, establishing the company as an issuer in the euro bond market and further strengthening our balanced financial profile.

After our successful USD 1.2 billion bond issuance in 2024, we witnessed strong demand from a wide range of institutional investors, which is a testament to the capital markets’ confidence in Syensqo’s credit profile and growth strategy.”

Disclaimer

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of offers to purchase or subscribe for, securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. The securities referred to herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered, purchased or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons.

The issue, purchase or sale of securities in the offering are subject to specific legal or regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions. Syensqo assumes no responsibility in the event there is a violation by any person of such restrictions.

The information contained herein shall not constitute or form part of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities referred to herein, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Syensqo has not authorised any offer to retail investors of securities in any Member State of the European Economic Area (“EEA”) nor in the United Kingdom (the “UK”).

The securities referred to herein are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to, and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to, any retail investor in the EEA or in the UK. For these purposes, the expression “retail investor” in the EEA means a person who is one (or both) of: (a) a retail client, as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of the Market and Financial Instruments Directive 2014/65/EU, as amended (“MiFID II”) or (b) a customer, within the meaning of the Directive (EU) 2016/97 (as amended) where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II and the expression "retail investor" in the UK means a person who is one (or both) of: (a) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (“EUWA”) or (b) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended (the “FSMA”) and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement the Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA.

This communication may only be communicated to persons in the United Kingdom in circumstances where the provisions of section 21(1) of the FSMA do not apply to the Issuer and is directed solely at persons in the United Kingdom who (i) have professional experience in matters relating to investments, such persons falling within the definition of “investment professionals” in Article 19(5) of the FSMA (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the “Financial Promotion Order”) or (ii) are persons falling within article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Financial Promotion Order or other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, (all such persons together being referred to as “relevant persons”). This communication is directed only to relevant persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not relevant persons.

The securities referred to herein may be held only by, and transferred only to, eligible investors referred to in Article 4 of the Belgian Royal Decree of 26 May 1994, holding their securities in an exempt securities account that has been opened with a financial institution that is a direct or indirect participant in the Securities Settlement System operated by the National Bank of Belgium. The securities are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to, and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to, any consumer (consumenten / consommateurs) within the meaning of the Belgian Code of Economic Law (Wetboek van economisch recht / Code de droit économique).





Contacts

Investors & Analysts

investor.relations@syensqo.com Media

media.relations@syensqo.com Sherief Bakr

Bisser Alexandrov

Loïc Flament

Robbin Moore-Randolph +44 7920 575 989

+33 607 635 280

+32 478 69 74 20

+1 470 493 2433 Perrine Marchal

Laetitia Schreiber +32 478 32 62 72

+32 487 74 38 07

Safe harbor

This press release may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements describe expectations, plans, strategies, goals, future events or intentions. The achievement of forward-looking statements contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties relating to a number of factors, including general economic factors, interest rate and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, changing market conditions, product competition, the nature of product development, impact of acquisitions and divestitures, restructurings, products withdrawals, regulatory approval processes, all-in scenario of R&I projects and other unusual items. Consequently, actual results or future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should our assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

About Syensqo

Syensqo is a science company developing groundbreaking solutions that enhance the way we live, work, travel and play. Inspired by the scientific councils which Ernest Solvay initiated in 1911, we bring great minds together to push the limits of science and innovation for the benefit of our customers, with a diverse, global team of more than 13,000 associates.

Our solutions contribute to safer, cleaner, and more sustainable products found in homes, food and consumer goods, planes, cars, batteries, smart devices and health care applications. Our innovation power enables us to deliver on the ambition of a circular economy and explore breakthrough technologies that advance humanity.

