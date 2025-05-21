Politecnico di Torino honours Mario Draghi





TURIN, Italy, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mario Draghi received today from Stefano Paolo Corgnati, Rector of Politecnico di Torino, the international award ‘PoliTO Foresight and Innovation’.

The award was delivered during an event held at the OGR, which hosted the round table discussion "Innovation in Europe: an urgent challenge", moderated by journalist Alessandra Perera and attended, together with Rector Corgnati, by Geraldine Naja, Director of the European Space Agency Commercialisation, Industry and Competitiveness and Lucilla Sioli, Director of the European Commission Artificial Intelligence and Digital Industry, Directorate-General CONNECT.

The presentation of the first edition of the award was announced during the second edition of the EU-Italy Energy Days on 23 and 24 January, the international event organised by Politecnico in collaboration with the Italian Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security, with the support of the Italian Ministry of University and Research and the European Commission. The event involved the main representatives of Italian ministries and European institutions, who gathered with international scientists to explore technologically innovative, socially acceptable and economically sustainable solutions for the implementation of sustainable energy policies.

The award was instituted to celebrate expertise in tackling the collective challenge of innovation and renewal with a medium- to long-term perspective at national and international level. The winner was selected by a team of international scientists (Energy & Climate High Level Group) appointed by the Rector, who identified Professor Mario Draghi as an outstanding figure in global politics, capable of proposing a model of leadership that has become a benchmark for its strategic foresight, innovation and resilience, both nationally and at European level.

As the author of the famous ‘Report on the Future of European Competitiveness’, “during his extraordinary career, which included the prestigious positions of President of the European Central Bank and Italy's Prime Minister,” stated Professor Giovanni Federigo De Santi, Chairman of the Energy & Climate High Level Group, in his reasons for the award, “He guided Europe through the most critical transformations with wisdom, integrity and strategic clarity. His commitment to innovation and his ability to anticipate change make him an exceptional and inspiring figure, not only for politicians

and business leaders, but above all for students and researchers who represent our future.”

Rector Corgnati also commented with pleasure: "The prize awarded today to Mario Draghi is a symbol of our University path, which aims to increasingly engage with the leading figures who empower society, and European society in particular, to evolve towards models and processes in which innovation and universities are the drivers of development and competitiveness. During our mandate, we have emphasised that Politecnico di Torino must engage in constant dialogue with policymakers and decision-makers. By instituting this award, we hope to maintain a strong dialogue with those who, like President Draghi, lead the vision of Europe’s future, in order to help build a tomorrow in which technology and talent are among the foundations of its international identity."

For more information:

Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/103c6590-4853-4c4e-9eed-4e386f13158d