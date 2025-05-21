Aware Recovery Care Appoints Roy Sasenaraine as Chief Executive Officer

Wallingford, CT, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aware Recovery Care (“Aware”), a pioneer in in-home addiction treatment, today announced the appointment of Roy Sasenaraine, MBA, as Chief Executive Officer. Sasenaraine previously served as Chief Operating Officer and succeeds Dr. Brian Holzer, who is stepping down after three years of service.

With more than 20 years of experience in healthcare operations management, Sasenaraine has led high-performing organizations across behavioral health, orthopedic care, and integrated health systems. Prior to joining Aware, he served as CEO of Valley Springs Behavioral Health Hospital, where he oversaw the construction of state-of-the-art facilities, drove high occupancy rates, and secured key state partnerships. He also held senior leadership roles as Chief Operating Officer of Mountainside Treatment Center and Vice President of Operations at both Spire Orthopedic Partners and Hartford HealthCare System.

As CEO, Sasenaraine will continue to lead key initiatives to expand access to substance use disorder (SUD) care through Aware’s nationally recognized In-Home Addiction Treatment (IHAT) model. He will also oversee the growth of the company’s virtual services platform, Anew by Aware, and strengthen strategic partnerships that advance clinical outcomes and community impact.

“I’m honored to lead Aware Recovery Care at this pivotal time for behavioral health and addiction treatment,” said Sasenaraine. “I believe deeply in our mission and the transformative care we provide. Together, we will continue to innovate, reach more families, and help more individuals find lasting recovery—right where they live.”

The company also expressed appreciation for Dr. Holzer’s contributions, recognizing his leadership in advancing Aware’s care model and positioning the organization for future growth.

About Aware Recovery Care

Aware Recovery Care helps people affected by addiction recover at home through its groundbreaking, evidence-based In-Home Addiction Treatment (IHAT) model. By transforming the home into a treatment center and delivering collaborative care with lived experience to those in need, Aware empowers individuals and their loved ones to thrive and make sustainable recovery possible. The program helps clients learn new skills and daily habits required to maintain abstinence while remaining in their community, thereby avoiding the often-difficult return home seen from traditional treatment options. Aware now operates in eleven states (CT, FL, GA, IN, KY, ME, MA, NH, OH, RI, VA) and is poised for further expansion in partnership with established national and regional payors, employers, and other stakeholders.

