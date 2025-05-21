The Biltmore Hotel Miami Recognized by Preferred Hotels & Resorts with 2025 Preferred Awards of Excellence

Coral Gables, Florida, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Hotels & Resorts - the world’s largest independent hotel brand - has announced its 2025 Preferred Awards of Excellence with The Biltmore among 11 winning hotels. Presented by the brand’s CEO Lindsey Ueberroth and President Michelle Woodley at the annual Preferred Global Conference in Singapore on May 15, 2025 The Biltmore was awarded I Prefer Hotel of the Year

“I would like to extend my sincerest congratulations to The Biltmore Hotel for being awarded the esteemed I Prefer Hotel of the Year award. Awarded the prestigious I Prefer Members’ Choice Award in 2022, 2023, and 2024 The Biltmore has truly unlocked the power of loyalty. With a remarkable level of engagement, The Biltmore is a shining example of how a resort can utilize this powerful program to increase repeat guest stays and attract new guests for the future.” Dan Coyle, Executive Vice President, United States & Canada, Preferred Hotels & Resorts.

The Preferred Awards of Excellence recognize member hotels that epitomize excellence within the brand’s global portfolio of over 600 hotels, resorts, and residences, and inspire the global travel community to pursue #ThePreferredLife. To qualify for nomination, hotels were required to rank among the top in their region as part of the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Integrated Quality Assurance program, which includes third party on-site inspections and real-time guest feedback from the world’s top consumer review sites.

“We are honored to be recognized the I Prefer hotel of the year. And it was particularly rewarding to receive the recognition when amongst our fellow PHR-hoteliers at the recent PHR-2025 Awards of Excellence”, noted Tom Prescott, President. He continued, “The Biltmore Hotel endeavors not only to provide all its guests a remarkable experience during their stay but also strives to raise the level of that experience to new heights within the luxury travel segment whenever possible. I am proud of what my team members at the Historic Landmark do each and every day, and even more pleased that our PHR-I Prefer members feel the same way.”

The Biltmore Hotel endures as the iconic epicenter of Coral Gables, one of America’s first planned cities. Built on a dream in 10 months, the Biltmore and Biltmore Golf will be celebrating a century of rich history in January of 2026.

For the full list of the Preferred Awards of Excellence winners, visit PreferredHotels.com/press-center

