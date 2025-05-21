Mounir Kabche Leads the Charge in Sustainable Innovation Across Latin America and the Caribbean

New York, NY , May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visionary investor, entrepreneur, and strategist Mounir Kabche continues to make waves in Latin America and the Caribbean with groundbreaking initiatives that blend financial acumen, clean energy, manufacturing innovation, and a deep commitment to sustainable development. With over 20 years of experience across four major sectors—finance, energy, manufacturing, and real estate—Kabche’s leadership is reshaping the region’s industrial and environmental landscape.



Mounir Kabche

Currently based in Puerto Rico under the Act 60 incentive regime, Kabche has become a prominent force in advancing energy self-sufficiency and revitalizing obsolete infrastructure. His work spans several high-impact companies and projects, all aimed at fostering economic growth, energy resilience, and regional transformation.

Kabche is the Managing Partner of Conexsol PR, a company specializing in custom solar solutions for industrial, commercial, and residential markets. Conexsol’s flagship project in Humacao is converting unused industrial spaces into a regional solar energy hub—paving the way for cleaner power and job creation in Puerto Rico. As Chairman of SolarGrid Dynamics, he focuses on the integration of advanced energy systems that promote automation, operational efficiency, and smart resource use.

Additionally, as President of InnovateTech, a Puerto Rico-based manufacturer of agricultural technologies, Kabche leads efforts to modernize agriculture with next-generation inputs such as hydroponic equipment and eco-friendly growing media. This initiative supports sustainable farming while boosting productivity across the Caribbean.

Kabche's strategic influence extends to the financial sector, where he has played a key role in the restructuring of Banco Caroní, implementing modernization strategies that have strengthened the institution’s market position in Venezuela.

“Purposeful innovation is not just a business goal—it’s a moral imperative,” says Kabche. “In today’s world, where environmental challenges and economic disparities often go hand in hand, we have a responsibility to create solutions that are both intelligent and inclusive. We are transforming outdated infrastructures into engines of opportunity, not only generating clean energy but also breathing new life into communities that have long been overlooked. By investing in renewable energy and sustainable industrial practices, we’re catalyzing economic growth, job creation, and resilience in regions that need it most. This is about more than business—it’s about building a future where innovation serves people, the planet, and progress equally. Through strategic partnerships and bold action, we are working to ensure that sustainable development becomes the foundation of long-term prosperity across Latin America and the Caribbean.”

His future-forward agenda includes the expansion of solar capacity in Humacao, market entry into the Dominican Republic and Virgin Islands, and the development of vertical urban farming systems. Energy storage innovations integrated with solar systems are also on the horizon, targeting greater resilience in disaster-prone areas.

About Mounir Kabche

Mounir Kabche is a investor with a strategic presence in Latin America and the Caribbean. Through companies like Conexsol PR, SolarGrid Dynamics, and InnovateTech, he drives innovation in renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and financial modernization. Kabche's work is guided by a commitment to long-term impact and regional growth.

