Chicago Student Wins NFTE Midwest Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge

Chicago, IL, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global entrepreneurship education nonprofit Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) has named six local student businesses as the winners of its annual Midwest Regional Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge. The young entrepreneurs distinguished themselves through innovative business ideas, which they will present at the national finals in New York on Oct. 8 to compete for the National Champion title and cash prizes.

Competitors pitched their original business concepts to a panel of esteemed judges, including Jennifer L. Husbands, PhD, Founder of Steward Education Advisors; Fatima Iqbal, Discovery Specialist at Traub & Associates and CEO of Naz Exotic Auto; Sholape Kolawole, EY–Parthenon Chicago Office Leader; Marcus A. Payne, Vice President, Operations at Ingredion; and Aaron Trinidad, NFTE alumnus and Account Management at Ogilvy. The judges selected a first-place winner to receive $1,500, a second-place winner to receive $1,000, and a third-place winner to receive $500. The audience also selected a fast pitch people’s choice winner receiving $250 and two runners up each receiving $150.

1st Place: Joshua Mallory from Chicago Hope Academy with his business idea Easy Fit, which provides accessible dress shirts with magnetic closures for people with upper body mobility challenges.

from with his business idea Easy Fit, which provides accessible dress shirts with magnetic closures for people with upper body mobility challenges. 2nd Place: Prince Amankwaa from Horizon Science Academy in Columbus, Ohio , with his business idea Goal Home, which brings affordable, high-quality soccer camps directly to underserved neighborhoods.

from , with his business idea Goal Home, which brings affordable, high-quality soccer camps directly to underserved neighborhoods. 3rd Place: Aminah Taylor from the Saint Louis Science Center with her business idea Fye Haven, which provides a bridge between therapy and everyday life for people with autism, fostering independence and growth through accessible, tailored support.

“We are immensely proud of the outstanding youth who have participated in competitions across the Midwest,” said Dr. Scott Nasatir, NFTE Midwest Executive Director. "These remarkable young entrepreneurs are not only generating innovative solutions to complex societal challenges, but they are also deeply committed to enhancing their local communities. Their dedication, along with the steadfast support of their educators and families, is truly commendable.”

The event also honored Rookie Teacher of the Year Harvey Love and Veteran Teacher of the Year Luke Petro, as well as individual Volunteer of the Year Kristoffer Kizer and corporate Volunteer of the Year ShipBob for their deep commitment to coaching and mentoring the next generation of entrepreneurs.

The NFTE Midwest Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge was presented by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) and Ingredion, with signature support from Santander Bank, associate support from PayPal and Zuora, and additional support from Slalom.

About NFTE:

Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) ignites the entrepreneurial mindset with unique learning experiences that empower students to own their futures. A global nonprofit founded in 1987, NFTE provides high-quality entrepreneurship education to middle school, high school and postsecondary students. NFTE brings the power of entrepreneurship to students, regardless of family income, community resources, special needs, gender identity, race, or ethnicity. NFTE has educated more than a million students, delivering our programs in school, out of school, in-person, online, or through hybrid models. Visit nfte.com to learn more.

